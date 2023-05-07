Comment | Kasperi Kapanen is a big risk for Leijon – “Mörkö” seals his place at the World Cup

Kasperi Kapanen has been able to show his skills in a big role in training matches and has occasionally flashed his speed and skills, but as a counterweight he has looked frustrated and phlegmatic, writes Teemu Suvinen.

Jukka Jalonen the coaching group still has a lot to work on in the selection of players for the home games and especially in the formations.

The situation is unusual, because in recent years, at this stage, Leijon has generally understood the structures of the attack chains, or at least the pairs around which the attack tricks are formed.

This is not the case this time. Lions’ NHL aids Kaapo Kakko, Mikko Rantanen and possibly also Patrick Laine join Leijon only during the race week and take the places in the top chains and with superiority. Many European players who played a big role in the national team in recent years will be disappointed this time.

With lions is a really tough bunch for the home games, the list of names is currently the strongest of the entire tournament, which is becoming low-level, but there is one clear drawback: the quality of the center forwards.

The star lion of recent years Sakari Manninen is an obvious choice as the center of the top chains, but it is quieter behind him. Antti Suomela played a brilliant season in Sweden and has basically been visible and enterprising in Leijon as well, but he has lacked sharpness and courage.

Hannes Björninen the position as the center of the four chain is probably cemented. Mikael from Ruohomaa or especially Juho from Lammiko is not a scorer at World Cup level, so Leijon has a shortage of another top center.

Therefore, it is appropriate to think about the Leijoni’s coaching management Mikko Rantanen playing as a center forward. Rantanen has performed the role of center creditably in the NHL and could certainly make an impact in the World Cup ice as well from the middle lane.

This solution would also ease the lack of abundance of wingers. This spring’s Leijonat is full of players profiled in the top chains: Rantanen, Teemu Hartikainen, Markus Granlund, Kaapo Kakko, Kasperi Kapanenand Patrick Laine would need a place in the profit units.

Sakari Manninen is once again playing a big role on the World Cup ice. But who is the other top center?

Here in the chair game Kapanen, 26, is getting cold. He has been able to show his skills in a big role in training matches and has occasionally flashed his speed and skills, but in contrast he has looked frustrated and phlegmatic.

A sprinkling of kapanen here and there is not enough. His energy has too often been directed at the wrong things – tackling in the wrong place or hustling on idle days.

In addition, Kapanen plays at too high risk levels. An insightful example of this was seen in Sunday’s match against Sweden. Kapanen received the puck in the defensive zone near the wing and tried to continue it with one touch to the middle lane – where there was no teammate. Sweden took advantage, turned quickly and scored. It all started with a small mistake by Kapanen, which he could have avoided by playing more carefully.

Kapanen can easily fit into the triple chain, so the prerequisite for a place in the competition is that he understands his role and commits to it. Otherwise, on the ice we see a painful and annoying attacker who absorbs energy from the harmonious spirit of the Lions.

Kapanen is a big risk for Leijon, but despite the shortcomings, I don’t think that Jalonen will leave him on the beach from the World Cup team. The speedster has shown that he can bring counter-attacking threat and speed to Leijon in droves.

Jalonen should play a risky game with Kapanen. Everyone remembers how, after a personally difficult tournament, he won Finland the World Youth Championship gold in 2016.

Kasperi Kapanen has seemed disappointed in Leijon. What kind of role can he find for the World Cup?

Passionate the puck discussion has also taken place again Marko Anttilan from the competition venue. The league season of the Lions’ skipper was quiet, but in the national team “Mörkö” has looked like himself again. How many mistakes has Anttila made in practice games? Not a single one suddenly comes to mind.

In addition to flawless play, the four chain built around Anttila and Björninen has sometimes been able to create long attacking mills and scoring chances. I consider Anttila’s selection to the race team a matter of course this spring. Anttila and Björninen represent the continuity that Leijonat has relied on in recent years.

In defense Mikko Lehtonen and Valtteri Kemiläinen grab the roles of superiority decks. NHL confirmation Olli Määttä is of course included. Behind these three sure names, there is a steady group of defenders to choose from.

Mikael Seppälän and perhaps Niklas Friman too race places seem likely. It can become a surprise name Nikolas Matipalo, who played a good season in Ässi and has performed well in the national team. As a Right deck, he has strong choices, because Jalonen prefers left-right deck pairs.

The Lions’ squad is uniform and consists of players who play in Europe, but the clear way of playing makes the work of individuals easier. So there is no reason to worry.

Marko Anttila will still be in Leijon this spring.

Goalkeeper situation is kinky. SHL championship winner Emil Larmi is hot, while Jussi Olkinuoran the season was difficult and broken. Based on his performances this season, Larmi deserves to go to the home team as the number one keeper, but he is an unwatchable card at the value competition level, unlike Olkinuora.

In addition, Larmi’s weakness is his small size (182 cm). When percentage hockey is played in the round-across playoffs of the World Cup, Olkinuora can be a safer choice as a more covering and experienced goalkeeper. Even on a weak day, he is able to defend evenly, while Larmi’s defensive style is more aggressive and attacking and therefore more risky.

However, the goalkeeping hierarchy will probably only be decided during the first half.

Although Finland’s package is still of the best model at the moment, Leijonat is already going to the third prestigious tournament in a row as a big favorite for the championship.

This time, the position of the favorite is even greater than ever before, as the challengers are going to tournaments with no-name teams without star-level NHL reinforcements. It hurts the popularity of the World Cup, but increases the chances of the Lions’ streak of success continuing.