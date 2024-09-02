Comment | Kari Hotakai is now being pulled under the keel so that it’s terrifying

Comment|It didn’t go well, writes HS culture editor Jussi Lehmusvesi.

Last the week’s biggest cultural news came happily from literature. At the Siltala publishing house, it had been invented that Kari Hotakainen registration novelty Pearl (2024) should be published exclusively in K stores. The author himself also liked the idea.

“The very first thought was that it was a very great idea”, he recalled his feelings In an interview with HS.