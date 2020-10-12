Comment Kanerva has a great problem with the competition situation – the battle for places in the European Championship is underway

Super substitute Fredrik Jensen has been the most powerful striker in Huuhkaji this autumn and is already earning a place in the opening, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Owls head coach Markku Kanerva could not hope for a much more positive problem: the team is currently in a good competitive situation for places in the European Championships. Previously played a small role Robert Taylor has risen to a significant role in the League of Nations this fall.

“Above all, the Ireland match was good, and even today he performed well. For wing players, the competitive situation is tough. Lassi Lappalainen and Robin Lod were missing today. Ilmari Niskanen brings competition and Taylor. Pyry Soiri also. It causes me a positive problem, ”Kanerva said.

Fredrik Jensen has also firmly stuck to the European Championship ticket. He has been the most powerful striker of the fall with two goals.

Taylor and Jensen didn’t excel as a ball in the game of Bulgaria, but efficiency was found. According to statistics company MyCoazhi, Taylor had 155 seconds of ball play and 106 Jensen had 106 seconds. At Taylor, the ball possession rate was only 46 percent, calculated from all play-offs with the ball.

Jensen now has harder powers on the national team than playing time than Joel at the Northern Fire. In fourteen matches, he has scored six goals. Pohjanpalo has played 34 A national matches and scored seven goals. Jensen has been a super changer, but is likely to earn a place in the opening soon.