Comment | Kalle Rovanperä's stumping season immediately went to the brakes – the system is completely absurd

Both Lappi and Rovanperä, who were at the top of the race, slowed their progress on Sunday. There is real racing in it, writes sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Rally The points reform of the World Series proved impossible in the Swedish World Rally. And for several different reasons.

Won the rally Esapekka Lappi, but be that as it may, he didn't get the most WC points. This happened to the winner for the first time in the history of the World Rally Championship.

Lappi received a full 18 points for his work on Friday and Saturday, but on Sunday he had to brake in order to keep the World Series leader and the same Hyundai team Thierry Neuville get as many points as possible for super sunday. Lapland got only one extra point on Sunday.

Thus, the runner-up in the race Elfyn Evans was clearly better in World Championship points: 13 points for third place on Friday and Saturday, seven for first place on Super Sunday and four for second place on the Power Stage.

How about a two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä? He had already stopped on Friday, but on Sunday he was collecting points from Super Sunday and the Power Stage. Since Rovanperä does not drive a full series, it was more important for Toyota to get extra points for Evans.

That's why Rovanperä complained that he drove too hard in Sunday's second special test. Officially, it was a mutual agreement between Evans and Rovanperä – which does not change the matter at all.

So: both Lappi and Rovanperä, who were at the top of the race, slowed their progress on Sunday. There is real racing in it.

Stable regulations are of course familiar in motorsport, but now the new thing is that the number one in the rally is not the best collector of World Championship points in the rally, and the team regulations have a role in this as well.

This doesn't make any sense.

In addition, the Swedish rally showed at the latest that Rovanperä is not really fighting for the top positions in the World Series this season.

At Toyota, the championship is sought for Evans, and the driver in random races gets to confuse the situation without having to worry about his own points – since they don't matter this season.

This is exacerbated especially in rallies, where an interruption or some other reason takes away the chance to win the whole rally. In the Finnish World Rally Championship in Jyväskylä, Rovanpera is unlikely to be hit with a team order if he leads the race…