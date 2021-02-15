Comment Kaisa Mäkäräinen recalled the hockey phenomenon every spring

Mäkäräinen reminded in a new way about the problem of Finnish skiing, which is also evident in the composition of the World Cup team, writes HS sports journalist Jussi-Pekka Reponen.

Moneen The fact that has been ground once is that the tip of Finnish skiing is problematically narrow by international standards.

This is also reflected in the World Cup team in composition, which was released on Monday. The screen was passed by athletes with quite fragile international displays from this season.

When, for the sake of credibility, a full quota of four athletes had to be forced for each trip, the bar was lowered so low that it was not even necessary to reach the mc points for everyone, ie the top 30.

At the individual level, the choices for the value team are always significant and even achievements for first-timers, but from the point of view of success now, it doesn’t look good.

Over the weekend the narrow level also emerged embarrassingly in an unprecedented way. It took care of last season at the end of a fine biathlon career finished Kaisa Mäkäräinen – and involuntarily.

Mäkäräinen left Pyhäjärvi with ten Finnish Championships (v) behind it all the women of the Ski Federation’s national team group who took part in second place.

Even though it was only one race and on a track favorable to Mäkäräinen, it is difficult to come up with reasons why the same thing would not happen again.

Mäkäräinen’s performance cannot be considered any surprise in that company, which lacked two top women, Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu Niskanen.

At the same time, Mäkäräinen reminded that the foundation of endurance built on a long career will not disappear if you still manage to train regularly, although mainly in the name of your own well-being.

Besides, it’s hard to imagine that Mäkäräinen’s jogging intensity has, on average, been as relaxed as he suggested.

If Mäkäräinen would have shown the voters a green light, his name would be found among the skiers leaving for the World Championships.

Looking at the list of names, it can be stated that in this situation Mäkäräinen would have easily fit into a 10 km (v) quadruple and perhaps even strengthened the message team.

But Mäkäräinen refused and did so, at least in front of the media, very clearly.

“It’s a real game, and this is a hobby. I don’t want to take this seriously anymore, ”Mäkäräinen explained, among other things.

Especially that last sentence seems to hit the heart of the matter. Mäkäräinen no longer misses what, in addition to competing himself, inevitably belongs to the giveaways of top sports: for example, stress, managing pressure and stirring up the media.

Similar refusal does not immediately come to mind when it comes to skiing. Of course, a somewhat similar case was when Mäkäräinen was named to the Lahti World Cup home team in 2017.

In the end, he did not leave Lahti as head coach Reijo Jylhä could not promise him a place on the message team or a free 30 km.

Instead – understandably – Mäkäräinen decided to travel to the World Cup for his main sport next winter’s Olympic venues in South Korea.

Bridge times Mäkäräinen’s refusal can be equated with the phenomenon of every spring when some NHL hockey players refuse an invitation to the World Cup team after a long season.

They are guaranteed to have good and justified reasons for this, as is Mäkäräinen’s own position.

Finnish team in Oberstdorf, Germany, February 23–7. for the Nordic Ski World Championships in March:

Cross-country skiing:

Men: Ristomatti Hakola, Perttu Hyvärinen, Lauri Lepistö, Juho Mikkonen, Joni Mäki, Iivo Niskanen, Markus Vuorela, Lauri Vuorinen.

Women: Jasmi Joensuu, Anne Kyllönen, Katri Lylynperä, Johanna Matintalo, Laura Mononen, Vilma Nissinen, Krista Pärmäkoski, Riitta-Liisa Roponen.

Ski jumping:

Men: Antti Aalto, Niko Kytösaho, Jarkko Määttä, Eetu Nousiainen. Home jumper: Arttu Pohjola.

Women: Susanna Forsström, Julia Kykkänen, Jenny Rautionaho, Julia Tervahartiala.

Incorporated:

Men: Ilkka Herola, Eero Hirvonen, Wille Karhumaa, Perttu Reponen.

The combined Fifth Athlete will be selected at the end of the preparation camp in Kuopio on 19 February.