Wednesday, February 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Comment | Jussi Raittinen looked to the future when others were already starting to remember the past

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Comment | Jussi Raittinen looked to the future when others were already starting to remember the past

In addition to his own career as an artist, Jussi Raittinen supported the journey of many younger colleagues to the top, writes HS culture editor Ilkka Mattila.

Somewhere I have a black and white photo at home that I couldn't find now. I took it myself in Jyväskylä during the finals of the Rock Championship in November 1983. In the foreground is the back Jussi Raittinenwho looks at the stage where the band Talouskukkaro from Joensuu is performing.

At that time, the callers of Talouskukkaro were of middle school age. Among them were Ilkka “Ili” Alanko, Petteri “Kode” Koistinen, Jari “Lade” Laakkonen and Kari “Kämy” Kämäräinen. Later, they founded the band Nelva Ruusua, which became one of Finland's most successful rock bands in the first half of the 1990s.

I didn't know that when I took the picture, but apparently I thought that this is where the generations meet.

Jussi Raittinen was only 40 years old at the time, but his career as a well-known rock musician had already started before I was born.

See also  Helsinki | General: Mayor Vartiainen flashes a separate law to open the Helsinki Hall

In his own way, Raittinen was building the careers of not only Neljen Ruusu, but also many other rock bands that have become permanent favorites. He was already involved in Popmuusikot ry, which was founded in 1969, which was unique at the time, the front organization of the new generation of light music creators.

The association started the Rock Championship in 1970, which was meant to discover new talents, and especially in the early 1980s, many bands came to the public's attention through it, some of which became number one stars for years. The music of many others has lasted until these days. Among them were Hassisen kone, 22-Pistepirkko, Yö, Clifters, Kolmas, Nainen, Peer Günt and Keba. Raittinen participated in the games as a presenter.

I was later in contact with Jussi Raittinen on work matters from time to time, especially when I had to check things that had happened a long time ago. I had been told that Jussi remembers everything, and almost always Jussi did. I sometimes also mentioned the SC final in 1983, and Jussi naturally remembered that too.

See also  "COVID-globulin" received permanent registration of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation

Jussi Raittinen may have been one of Finland's first rock stars, but he was also one of the first to look to the future when many of his peers began to reminisce about the past.

#Comment #Jussi #Raittinen #looked #future #starting #remember

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Big Brother, how is Giuseppe Garibaldi: now the brother of the gieffino – Curler – speaks

Big Brother, how is Giuseppe Garibaldi: now the brother of the gieffino - Curler - speaks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result