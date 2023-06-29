Comment | Junnila’s “jokes” were not humor but targeted communication

For the extreme right, symbols are a way to communicate one thing to the general public and another to their own people, say the researchers.

Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (ps) received the confidence of the parliament on Wednesday in the case, which, according to his own words, started from an ill-considered “playful calculation”.

“Over the years, I’ve learned to play in a way that, now in retrospect, feels silly and childish”, Junnila stated last week.

“Leikinlaskua” was apparently Junnila’s 2019 election ad, in which she obviously consciously equated chapter 14, which symbolizes white supremacy Adolf Hitler to the symbolic voting number 88, chosen for him by chance.

He has been heard to “joke” about number 88 in other contexts as well. In the 2015 elections, his campaign slogan was “Gas” and the campaign image was saved with the file name “Kaasutus”. The reference to the Holocaust, i.e. the killing of Jews in gas chambers, must have been the target of this “joke”.

Parliamentary candidate Vilhelm Junnila’s election advertising in 2019.

Facebook updates have also started to spread on social media, the author of which, according to the screenshots, is Vilhelm Junnila, but HS has not been able to verify their authenticity. One update features a picture of a snowman holding a noose and a head shaped like the white hood worn by the far-right organization the Ku Klux Klan. The picture has been published Ilkka Lahten On the Facebook wall. Junnila has a parliamentary assistant of the same name.

In addition to this, Junnila has spoken at the Kukkavirta event organized by the extreme right.

The most obvious the question is, what is so funny about the holocaust and racial oppression that it has to be made fun of repeatedly.

But it is also important to ask another question: is calling Junnila’s actions a joke at all a good choice of words?

A better term would be innuendo.

Junnila assured on Wednesday, that he has not belonged to extremist organizations. He said he condemned all extremist groups and anti-Semitism.

But if a politician seeking support repeatedly uses extreme right-wing symbols in his communication, it is no coincidence. It is a message to those who understand: these are our men.

Others don’t understand, and if they do, you can always refer to “joking”.

Finnish political researchers have also interpreted the situation this way.

Researcher at the University of Helsinki Johanna Vuorelman according to, it’s about double communication instead of joking. Let’s simultaneously communicate something to the general public and something else to our own, far-right audience.

“The use of irony makes it possible to address different audiences at the same time: A wink to one’s own supporters, another message to others,” Vuorelma wrote on Twitter.

of STT in the interview University of Helsinki researchers Riku Löf and Niko Pyrhönen were on the same lines: the extreme right uses “humor” and ambiguous symbols in its communication consciously. With their help, it is possible to stretch the limits of what is allowed, to be a victim of backlash and finally to deny everything if the need requires.

Just kidding masked innuendo is not only a special feature of the Finnish extreme right. The phenomenon was also recognized by the EU Commission in a recent reportin which the rise of the extreme right in Europe was nurtured.

“Extreme right-wing radicals present their misanthropic views on the internet with the help of humor and sarcasm,” the report reads. “That way they can package their views for general public consumption while defending them as ‘just a joke’.”

The investigative journalism network Bellingcat has also drawn attention to the phenomenon. A journalist specializing in the extreme right of the network Michael Colborne writethat the internet communication of the extreme right is often like “playing games”, where obscure symbols are an essential tool.

According to him, the interpreter must ask what the context is and what the target audience is. In Junnila’s cases, the connections were election advertising and political appearances, i.e. fishing for votes.

There is also the danger of over-interpretation. When a politician has started the symbol game, his messages are digested more precisely than others.

The tie Junnila chose for Wednesday’s session attracted a few updates on Twitter on Wednesday. Usually, Junnila has appeared in monochromatic ties, but now an eye-catching animal pattern was hanging around her neck.

Is there honey badgers, Riikka Purran and Donald Trump’s a former strategist Steve Bannon’s favorite animals? This was also asked on Twitter.

A closer look at the picture reveals the animals carrying their young into raccoons. In Finland, the raccoon is at least not generally used to be associated with the extreme right, and it is not found in the extreme right from symbol listings.

In the United States, however, the raccoon (Raccoon) reduction “coon” is historically very pejorativea racist term aimed at black people, which is also stated in the publication by the University of Tampere in the dictionary of ethnic words.

There is also another – albeit far-fetched – far-right connection to the raccoon. Nazi leaders and especially Hermann Göring has been accused of spreading the raccoon to Europe. The raccoon is a North American alien species.

This is why the British tabloids wrote about “Nazi raccoons” more than ten years ago of the impending invasion. Later, German biologists have refuted the theories that the spread of raccoons in Germany in the 1930s took place on the orders of the Nazi leadership.

On Wednesday, HS did not reach Junnila to comment on her choice of tie.