Comment Jukka Jalonen’s embarrassing statements tell of deep disregard

Cold spaghetti bolognese is a smaller problem on the scale of human rights violations in China than even a mosquito, writes Juha Hiitelä.

Marko Anttilan the situation is not covered. The hockey player, who was found healthy in Finland, was subjected to a Chinese corona test drive and was taken to an isolation hotel.

There, the 203-centimeter and 104-pound hockey player has tried to maintain even muscle condition in a ten-square-foot room. For the first two days, the food had been brought from the race village and was cold on arrival.

On Sunday, the Lions organized a pizza for “Möro”.

“Physically, I’m fine, but of course it’s annoying and the dome is stuck,” Anttila said on Sunday.

The situation is sad for an athlete who is prepared for a race and who doesn’t feel sick. He has suffered from corona in his home country and according to Western medicine he is no longer corona positive and there is no justification for isolation.

But in the end, however, Anttila’s situation is mainly a first-world problem, as conscious youth would say.

That is why Anttilak has been quite moderate in his comments. His case is just fine in the final games. A healthy man is already a world champion, who has a home near the heart of Helsinki, and his family, gaming and finances are handled in such a way that at the end of his career he can draw oxygen for a while and think about what he wants to do with his life.

Not everyone else has things as well.

Because The head coach of the lions Jukka Jalosen the comments about Anttila’s situation were, to say the least, strange and asynchronous, and some considered embarrassing, outrageous, and tasteless.

“This is a matter of a bit of a repression of human rights,” Jalonen told a press conference at the Olympic Committee.

“It simply came to our notice then [Kiina] kind of ruining their own reputation with this now. If these become the infamous Olympics because there is no reason to swamp athletes in prison. That’s not a very good ad for China in my opinion. They should take the spoon in a beautiful hand and handle it wisely without risking anyone. ”

Jalonen’s frustration is understood because Anttila is his credit player and the coach is always worried about his players and team. The leader of the Lion Herd wants to defend his own.

But the comments are tasteless when you remember what the conditions are.

Especially when it is remembered that Jalonen himself was first the head coach of the SKA in St. Petersburg and later the Jokers, ie he was an integral part of the KHL propaganda machinery run by the President of Russia. Vladimir Putin close circle. So the same inner circle that also runs all over Russia, a country whose human rights record has deteriorated since 2012, especially since 2012.

The same propaganda machinery regularly plays games in Minsk, a member of the league whose own human rights record is not much better than China.

After sleeping overnight, Jalonen had told the media in Beijing on Monday that he had no reason to change his statements. So the head coach once drove the understanding into the concrete wall, canceled and shook it again. At full throttle.

Anttila is not in a prison but in a quarantine hotel. Its conditions are probably better than those in a Finnish prison, not to mention the conditions in Chinese prisons.

And the Olympics in China were infamous even before any athlete had even seen the quarantine hotel or even before anyone had ever even heard of the magical combination of covid-19.

Since the announcement of the host, the Olympics have been infamous for their dictatorial host country, which violates the human rights of millions, severely restricts access to information for its citizens, suppresses democratic aspirations and commits absurd, environmentally and climate-threatening construction projects.

The smallest end is the charter of artificial snow to the competition venues so that snow sports can be arranged at all.

For decades, China has systematically disciplined its people, and especially its ethnic minorities. The desire for the development of democracy during the 2008 Summer Games has gone down the drain years ago.

For example Helsingin sanomat newspaper reports in 2019, China injected more than a million Uighurs into a retraining camp where they were brainwashed from Islam and required to swear allegiance to the Communist Party.

In the latest issue of the same magazine In the monthly supplement is an extensive article on how the fate of the Uighurs has been gruesome for decades.

Every Finn who has completed primary school can read and understand that it is not a question of any model pupil state and that quarantine on this scale is a rather insignificant punishment.

Previously At the request of the Finnish Olympic Committee, Amnesty submitted a statement, which was distributed to all athletes going to the Olympics as part of an information package related to the Olympics.

Amnesty’s report is rude to read.

“China is known to issue and execute thousands of death sentences a year. It executes more people than all other countries combined.”

“Torture is common.”

Compared to these, the cold spaghetti bolognese feels like a rather insignificant catastrophe. Frankly, on this scale, the mosquito is also a bigger problem.

Head coach Jalos also had time to get acquainted with the information package, for example on a Finnair charter flight that took the Lions from Helsinki to Beijing.

In addition, it is worth remembering that every Western athlete has left for the Olympics voluntarily and has known when leaving China that there is a risk of quarantine and that dictatorships can rarely be trusted to the same extent as a Western civilized state.

Or at least could have known. If you wanted to find out.

