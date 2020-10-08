Comment Joshua Cheptege’s 10,000-meter world record has a touch of scam taste – the running romance was already in Lasse Virén’s ME run in Munich

In addition to the hares who run the race, the technology has come to the rescue: a strip of light runs next to the track, from which the runner can see if he is at a record pace, writes HS sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

It It was not even a very big surprise to Uganda Joshua Cheptegei ran a 10,000-meter world record in Valencia on Wednesday night. Cheptege’s run of 26.11.02 broke Kenenisa Bekelen 15 years old ME in 6.5 seconds.

Nor was it a surprise that Ethiopia Letesenbet Gidey ran in the women’s 5,000 meters for a new world record on 14.06.65. The previous record was 12 years ago.

Even before the now-ending athletics season, it had been predicted that record-breaking crashes would take place on long track runs. Due to the corona epidemic, there were fewer races, but still long-distance leaderboards were put on new.

Like this: Cheptegei ran a 5,000-meter world record in August at 12.35.36. Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan broke the hourly record in September. Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran a 1,500m European record of 3.28.68.

Why right now records were expected?

One big reason is that the running shoes with carbon fiber boards familiar from the marathon have also come into track running. Swedish athletics expert Lennart Julin estimates that The effect of “trampoline slippers” is one second every kilometer. Even if there is a bit of exaggeration in that, the importance of slippers cannot be underestimated.

In addition, it may have its own significance that the timing did not have to be focused on the Tokyo Olympics.

All in all, the current record-breaking records, including the records broken right now, have a bit of a taste of cheating. In addition to the rabbits that tighten the run, the technology has come to the rescue: a strip of light runs next to the track, from which the runner can see at a pace whether he is at record speed. When you are able to stay at the green light, you know you are running steadily towards the world record.

Not accepted by the International Federation of Athletics (WA) Elioud Kipchogen a year ago two hours under the marathon due to the changing rabbits to a world record, but not very far from the equivalent in the light strip runs either.

Staying at a steady record pace based on interim data alone is far more challenging. Because new record criteria are being invented: a world record without power?

So as not to be unclear: Cheptegei and Gidey, for example, are top runners anyway and currently superior.

Lasse Virén fell in the Munich Olympics at 10,000 meters, but took Olympic gold in ME time.­

When Lasse Virén ran a world record of 10,000 meters at the 1972 Munich Olympics, there was no record of light streaks. Even if they had, they would have done little when Virén crashed and still ran ME. The time was 27.38.4, which means that in 48 years it has been tweaked by almost one and a half minutes.

For the athletics romantic, Virén’s ME is in its very own series.

There was also no Mondo platform at the time, let alone carbon fiber slippers. Sure, there were other means of coaching allowed that are currently banned, but that doesn’t rule out Virén’s running as one of the all-time classics.

Cheptegei’s record is, then, just a new record that is likely to be broken in the next few years.