Comment | Jose Mourinho, who arrived in Helsinki, was like a tired opera diva

There was nothing special about the Portuguese coach of AS Roma on Wednesday, except for an extraordinary foxiness, writes Joonas Kuisma.

I’m working the football stadium began to buzz on Wednesday evening, when the buses carrying AS Roma’s players and staff arrived to get to know the field where the big Italian club will face HJK in the Europa League on Thursday.

There were a handful of Roma fans who shouted: – Jose! Jose!

The shouts were aimed at the team’s coach for Jose Mourinho, 59, which is the biggest attraction of the match. There was also a more charged atmosphere in the press room than usual.

The reason for the electricity was a Portuguese pilot legend who once called himself “The Special One” and who has won 26 championship trophies in his incredible career. What kind of World Wonder would arrive from there?

The media a tired-looking man sat in front, nothing special except that he seemed particularly foxed.

The superstar of the football world had silver hair cut short. He was wearing a hoodie and a t-shirt. In his hands he had a silver bracelet and two large silver rings.

Mourinho sat in a slouched, slightly closed and slouched position. There were bags under his eyes that cast deep shadows on the bridge of his nose.

When he wasn’t talking, his lips were stuck permanently downward.

The Finnish media got to ask the coach a total of two questions. When the Italian journalists who arrived there then asked about their own affairs, the Portuguese signaled to the employees of his club that how much longer do they have to sit here.

For exactly 20 minutes, “The Special One” continued to grind his jargon.

Mourinho’s it’s been more than 10 years since the greatest years of his career at Porto, Chelsea and Inter. A person arrived at the office, whose habit showed the decline of his coaching career.

Mourinho looked like a dying star absorbed by the entire negative energy of the universe.

She resembled an opera diva who was forced to perform in East Germany in the 1980s. He was just working here and seemed to be waiting to get back into the heat of Rome with three points in tow.

“I’m not focused on Finland, but on the match,” Mourinho answered the question of what he knows about Finland. He barked at the artificial grass of the Töölö stadium.

Perhaps, if Roma beat HJK on Thursday and save their season in the Europa League, the tired diva will come up with something positive to say even about Finland after the match.

Europa League match HJK–AS Roma on Thursday at 22:00 at the Bolt Arena in Töölö. Viasat shows the match.

