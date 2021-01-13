Comment Jesse Puljujärvi and Mikael Granlund will play for their future in the NHL

Two very different players with a lot in common in the upcoming NHL season of hockey.

Winger Jesse Puljujärvi, 22, and Mikael Granlund, 28, are very different players, but they have at least one thing in common. Both are looking for a new rise in their NHL careers.

Puljujärvi had to hook through the Oulu Flies to gain momentum for his career in North America, which slammed into the tailgate.

Granlund did not have to play on the European side, but he also had to wait.

Less than a year and a half in the Nashville Predators went worse than Granlund would have liked.

When the Puljujärvi newcomer contract ended, he jumped out of the NHL squirrel wheel. The outlook from the better was too hard to see. In Edmonton, Puljujärvi was not appreciated and the player did not enjoy being a transfer button

Granlund did some of the same. He threw himself into the free player market after last season when valuation in Nashville proved low.

A few months in the free market told Granlund that he has not been forgotten in the NHL world. There was enough interest, but the player and his close associates decided to stay in Predators when a suitable offer came up.

In the beginning of the stump season, Puljujärvi and Granlund will play for their future in the NHL. Puljujärvi got a two-year contract, but even the first season shows whether the direction of the ship has changed.

Granlund only made a one-year contract and threw all his cards into the game. He will either get the biggest contract of his life after this season or look for other alternatives.

It also has in common that the coaching of both players changed. Granlund’s coach went for a change in the middle of last season, Puljujärvi will face Dave Tippettin in match situations for the first time in a series opening.

Coach John Hynesin During this period, Granlund’s appreciation increased. This season will show if the same trend continues as long as Granlund first gets a visa and gets there.