In the CDU there are increasing calls for Jens Spahn as the new party leader. This is also being heard with great interest in Munich. Will Markus Söder still become chancellor? A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

You should have a time machine. Then some CDU grandees would now go on a long journey. (Still) party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer would like to go back to February of this year – more precisely: to the hours before February 10, when she made the biggest mistake of her political life and annoyed her resignation from the CDU chair. And Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn? He would love to turn back the clock to the unfortunate moment in February when he let his NRW party friend Armin Laschet suggest that he only take the back seat in the applicant tandem for the party chairmanship.

Immediately afterwards the corona virus came to Germany, the criticism of AKK fell silent, Spahn began to rise to the second most popular CDU politician behind the Chancellor, and raised the grumbling about the Chancellor candidates Laschet and Merz. Today Spahn knows: He’s on the wrong tandem. But how do you get down again without incurring the politically highly dangerous charge of gross disloyalty? The now (again) started advance of some CDU MPs to persuade Spahn to run for the party chairmanship instead of Laschet is precisely an attempt to turn back the clock: If Spahn himself successfully applied for the CDU chairmanship, it would be for the older CSU leader Söder clears the way to the candidacy for chancellor. The Bavarian regent would certainly not have to be asked twice to follow in Merkel’s big footsteps.

There are still only a few calls to Spahn, which are heard to the delight of the ambitious minister (and the Munich State Chancellery). But that can change. It is still a long journey through time until the CDU party conference on December 4th. In Berlin it is an open secret that Angela Merkel is having a hard time with her would-be successors Laschet and Merz. The Chancellor would definitely not put any obstacles in the way of a Söder / Spahn tandem.