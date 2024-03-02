Comment | Jari Kurri revealed his true face

At last, it is now clear to everyone what kind of man Jari Kurri is, writes Juha Hiitelä, the news manager of the sports department.

Now the masks are off.

These of the then president of the republic Sauli Niinistön The words spoken on February 24, 2022 went down in history. At that time, Russia had just launched a major offensive in Ukraine.

Almost to the day, two years later, MTV Urheilu took the plunge when it published the former owner of the Jokers Jari Kurrin the interview.

For Maikkar, the interview was a news win, but for Kurrin, it would have been better for him to keep his mouth shut.

For the general public, the interview revealed the true face of the former hockey legend.

In the interview, Kurri laments the fact that Russia has been excluded from international hockey.

“The athletes suffer quite a lot and Russian hockey without a doubt. It's a sad situation, but this is how it has gone, and this is probably how it has to go,” Kurri reflected.

Kurr, who scored 601 goals in the NHL regular season, has never really been known as a social debater, but either he didn't think at all about what he said – or how it would sound – or he really thinks that way.

At the same time, when Russia illegally and unjustly continues the third year of a major attack and the tenth year of a war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and in which, according to outside observers, Russia has committed terrible war crimes, Jari Kurri mourns the fate of the Russian hockey players.

This is where Kurri's true thinking is revealed.

It also sums up the blue-eyed attitude of the Finnish hockey people towards Russia and the KHL.

While Kurri still manages to wave the Russian flag in his statements, Kalervo Kummola and many others who in the last two years have turned their backs and started to express critical points of view about Russia and its ice hockey.

Before that, many of them were silent, although the role of the president of hockey Vladimir Putin in the propaganda war and the Jokers as one part of it was clear to anyone who could see beyond the puck trough.

Few Finnish hockey players could – and even fewer have honestly accounted for their own history in the East.

MTV's in a well-deserved interview, Kurri still manages to emphasize that the decisions about Jokers were always made in Finland and by Finns.

Anyone who has run a business knows, however, that it determines who pays. And the financial statement information from the Jokers' KHL period clearly states that the Russian oligarchs paid.

So they also ordered.

Kurri and his predecessors Harry Harkimo were mere vassals. Bulvans. Benevolent fools.

Jokeri's KHL streak was primarily financed by oligarchs Gennady Timchenko and by Vladimir Potan. Of these, the first mentioned is a key figure in the Joker's Russian adventure and is still one of the main owners of the former Hartwall arena.

Timchenko, who is part of Kurri's close circle, also influenced the fact that Kurri became Joker's puppet owner after Harkimo, when the ownership had to be rearranged due to sanctions.

Timchenko is also part of Putin's inner circle and has earned billions thanks to the president. According to international media sources, he finances a private army in Ukraine.

Kurri's inner circle is literally financing the war in Ukraine. And apparently the former hockey legend either doesn't see this connection or doesn't want to see it.

The Russian invasion is funded by the same oligarchs who fund Russian hockey. The oligarchs financed the KHL and are now financing the war on Putki's order. And Kurri can publicly wonder and lament why Russian hockey players have been excluded from international hockey.

I'm running from the company's most recent financial statements, it appears that his company still has 1.7 million euros in cash. The company made tens of millions of losses during its KHL years, but Kurri, who was named as the main owner, came out financially profitable.

In an interview with MTV, Kurri did not say where the money came from, since Joker's business has been loss-making for years.

Or it's so obvious that it doesn't even need to be mentioned.

You sing the songs of the bread you eat. And Kurri's bread seems to come from Russia.