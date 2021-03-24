Comment It’s time for Owls ’new dream, even though the task seems impossible

Achieving a World Championship venue is a much more difficult task than achieving an European Championship venue in 2019, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Finland a new chapter in the men’s national football team’s Owls story begins on Wednesday. The team, which made the dream of generations come true and will play in the European Championship for the first time next summer, is aiming for a place at the top of the sport, the World Championship, for the first time in the World Cup qualifiers.

The dream of the first value competition was branded in the Finnish Football Association with the help of an advertising agency as a “Dream of Generations”, and that campaign fulfilled its mission. The national team received valuable sponsors who improved the team’s resources and thus provided more support in pursuing the dream for several years.

Similar branding is not needed this time, but now only more complete success in the field is needed. Aiming for a World Championship place is an extremely difficult task, much more difficult than reaching an European Championship place in 2019. Only one of the qualifying blocks goes directly to the Games, and the group runner-up advances to further qualifiers.

On Wednesday the upcoming World Cup qualifiers are probably the team’s most experienced players the last chance to seek a place in the World Cup but also the best opportunity of their careers to get into the Games so far.

The team has the confidence, skills and structure to be fit. In addition, with its good games, it has earned a notch better opportunity to enter the competition when Finland rose to the triple basket in the qualifiers.

The upcoming World Cup qualifiers for Qatar’s 2022 World Cup are the captain Tim Sparville the seventh qualifying race of his career with the A national team. Unfortunately, Sparv’s games as the national team leader will inevitably turn toward the end. The same final straight is ahead of many others.

Head coach Markku Kanerva and the players in the consultation on the green.­

The national team group, which met this week, has nine players over the age of 30. The aging of the national team is also indicated by the fact that the players who were Markku Kanervan at the beginning of the head coach season young players, are now experienced players.

The average age of the team that gathered for this week’s camp is 27.92. The starting qualifier can be the last career of many players. Still, the team is by no means too old.

In the last World Cup, the majority of the teams were older than this year’s Owners, and the same was the case in the previous European Championships. Experience has been a trump card in competitions between national teams, and there is enough for Huuhkaji.

Owls in the five-team World Cup qualifiers, world champion France, second on the world list, is naturally a pre-favorite to win the direct race. The next favorite to advance to the qualifying place is Ukraine, which is 24th on the world list. Finland (55th) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (56th) look equally strong in advance. Kazakhstan is the group’s throwing bag (122nd).

Owls on a jog during exercises.­

So Finland would have to take almost full points from non-France to get second in the block, and even then there would still be two one-piece pairs of qualifiers against opponents better than Finland.

Therefore, the task of the Owls is basically impossible. However, there is reason to believe that the team is more optimistic about its potential, and previous qualifiers have shed light on faith in the team. The first week is already the week of settlement. The result must come immediately on Wednesday at home against Bosnia and Herzegovina and on Sunday at the away field in Ukraine.