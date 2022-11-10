Comment | It’s like madness is taking a breather in the United States

The results of the mid-term elections and door-to-door polls deny that the return of Trump’s circus no longer excites Americans more widely, writes HS foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

Stateside the so-called by-elections organized on Tuesday gave rise to such a confused result that one is actually allowed to say anything about them.

Based on the counting of results, which is still ongoing, the Republicans may get a majority in both houses of Congress, but the Democrats are still considered to have won the election sweetly.

The interpretation of the contradictory conditions is justified by the fact that the Democrats were predicted to lose much more heavily than it seems to be happening now. It gives a Democratic president For Joe Biden permission to dream of another term and force Republicans to consider whether they still want to take the risk and leave Donald Trump’s on the sled towards the 2024 presidential elections.

Last years, Americans have been made to doubt the functionality of their democratic system, and a frighteningly large number of Republicans have decided to believe in the false reality created by Trump.

It has become acceptable to insult the other party in the most brutal terms possible, and discussions about even the possibility of civil war are already quite a normalized topic of conversation.

An overview of the results recorded in different parts of the country and those made in connection with the voting to extensive door-to-door surveys gives rise to the idea that perhaps Americans wanted at least a little break from bigotry and outright insanity.

Although many far-right candidates were elected to the congress, many were also not elected. Axios website compiled statistics according to Trump’s support, at least ten of the prominent Republican candidates for governor, senator or congressman suffered defeat, and the situation of many others is still unclear.

For example, a former army general who ran for senator in New Hampshire, was blessed by Trump and frowned at conspiracy theories Don Bolduc lost to a Democrat. After the election, Trump attacked Bolduc, claiming that he lost because Bolduc had withdrawn in the middle of his campaign over allegations that Biden’s election victory over Trump in the 2020 election was based on widespread fraud.

But who knows, maybe some voters turned their heads on Bolduc because of the cat litter conspiracy theory he cultivated. Sounds like shit Only in America – thing, and that’s what it is.

Bolduc is one of numerous conservatives, who have spread the claim that today’s youth are so confused that some of them want to adopt the identity of a cat. And that’s why some American schools have litter boxes for them to relieve themselves.

It is a new and false way developed by extreme conservatives to attack sexual or gender minorities. by the Human Rights Campaign by this is done in order to include the “most extreme and dangerous” voters in the support groups.

“ This week’s election is impossible to separate from Trump.

In door-to-door surveys it turned out that the most common concern for Americans in the election was inflation, not identity issues or culture wars. But it’s also worth noting that the second most common Americans reported voting for reasons related to abortion rights.

Last summer, the Supreme Court, which became a conservative majority due to Trump’s appointments, made a decision that overturned the right to abortion in the United States for the entire country. On Tuesday, many Americans expressed that the judges went too far.

In five states referendums on abortion legislation were held, and in all of them the majority either supported the legalization of abortion or opposed the blackmail related to the right to abortion.

In door-to-door polls, 61 percent of voters said they were “angry” or “disappointed” with the Supreme Court, and 60 percent thought the law should allow abortions.

Donald Trump with his supporters at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday, as the results of the midterm elections were awaited in the United States.

This one it is impossible to separate this week’s election from Trump, because he campaigned in it so enthusiastically and because there were about 300 Republicans who ran in the election, who have ridden on the election fraud stories that fill the trust base of Trump’s democracy.

Plus Trump’s expected to give as early as next week, a “very big announcement”, which means that he will run for president again in the 2024 elections. So the big circus is coming back to American life – or at least trying to.

of The Atlantic magazine Tom Nichols wrote that the mid-term elections were a victory for democracybut it’s too early to breathe a sigh of relief because it’s not yet known “how many Republicans are willing to board the former president’s personal Titanic to hunt for new icebergs.”

“We haven’t even gotten rid of Trump’s cult of personality yet,” Nichols wrote.

Mid-term elections the door-to-door surveys can still give an indication of how enthusiastically, or rather unenthusiastically, Trump’s “big announcement” about his candidacy will be treated. 39 percent of voters said they have a positive opinion of Trump, while 58 percent have a negative view of him.

When people were asked if they wanted to show their support for Trump when they voted in congressional elections, 16 percent said they did. 28 percent, on the other hand, said that they showed their opposition to Trump by their voting decision.

Perhaps the most important poll result was that 54 percent said Trump was not a factor in this election. We already know how to live without him just fine. Besides, it has already become a habit that the big election victory promised by Trump does not materialize.