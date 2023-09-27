Comment | It will be difficult for HJK to avoid the championship fight anymore, but VPS probably has a different opinion

Deciding the championship in the last match would be the best possible scenario. That starting point is probably earnestly hoped for everywhere else except at the HJK office, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

The betting league there are only a couple of rounds left in the championship fight, but it didn’t feel or look like it in the stands of the Bolt Arena hosted by HJK on Wednesday night. The playing of the HJK-Honka local match, which is critical for the championship, on Wednesday reduced the atmosphere, as the stands seemed half empty (audience 4,235).

It felt like the match really came to life only at the point when HJK Top Middle left the border of his own penalty area to run with the ball at his feet, dodged one tackle on the way and after running 90 meters placed the ball in the goal. The speed of the central international level and the fine finish ignited the audience into a storm of screams. That 2–0 lead goal tasted championship.

HJK is now one victory away from the fourth consecutive championship. Wednesday’s opponent, FC Honga, seems to have pretty much set their sights on Saturday’s Finnish Cup final.

Kuopio The championship dreams of the Palloseura partly rest on the help of the Vaasa Palloseura. The championship can be decided on Sunday at the earliest, if KuPS loses at home to SJK. However, SJK has lost seven of its last eight matches, so KuPS is a clear early favorite.

In the way of HJK’s goal, there happens to be the strongest team in the league, third-placed Vaasan Palloseura, which has won twelve consecutive league matches. Before that match, HJK have a Conference League away game in Aberdeen, Scotland, followed by two rest days before the VPS match on October 8. The circumstances are not very favorable for the Club to celebrate the championship already in Vaasa.

at HJK now has a huge advantage over its worst rival Kuopio Palloseura. KuPS is seven points behind HJK, it has three matches left and the last of them is an away game at HJK’s field.

If HJK ​​had to travel home with a defeat in Vaasa, a draw in the last match could also be enough for them to win the championship, if KuPS holds their ground until then.

History would repeat itself if the Club secured the championship with a draw in the last round, because two years ago, a draw was enough for HJK to win the championship in Kuopio, and KuPS came away with silver. In good luck, KuPS would also have a good opportunity to pay off fish debts in the last round.

Deciding the championship in the last match would be the best possible scenario. That starting point is probably earnestly hoped for everywhere else except at the HJK office.