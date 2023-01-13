Saturday, January 14, 2023
Comment | It was already embarrassing that classified documents were found in Biden’s possession – then the chosen line of communication only made the situation worse

January 13, 2023
in World Europe
The Republicans got a perfect weapon from the papers, writes Elina Väntönen, HS’s Washington correspondent.

Washington

How that could happen?

How can anyone be so irresponsible?

Such questions the President of the United States Joe Biden presented last year, when the federal police FBI found the ex-president Donald Trump’s classified documents from the estate.

Now he might be wishing he hadn’t freaked out like that.

In the past week, President Biden has been at the center of a political uproar when classified documents have been found in his possession.

The documents are said to be few and far between, dating back to Biden’s vice presidency. However, they have been found in two different places, and all the same: these are documents that should be handled with exceptional precision. CNN’s by some were classified as top secret.

After another discovery became public, the US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the matter.

The Republicans have taken the joy out of the situation and left to pull similarities between the Trump and Biden cases. Former Vice President Mike Pence accused the Ministry of Justice of double standards in handling the cases.

The news came to the Republicans at the time of the count, as the political discussion at the beginning of the year has been dominated by the Republicans’ division in the House of Representatives.

It’s been easy to complain, because you can’t really award style points to the White House in handling the matter.

Security classified documents have been found in two places: Biden’s private residence in Delaware and the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington.

The first batch was already found just before the fall midterm elections on November 2, when Biden’s lawyers were emptying a locked cabinet in the think tank’s premises. They reported their findings to the National Archives, which informed the Ministry of Justice.

However, this was not disclosed to the public.

In December, Biden’s lawyers discovered another batch of classified documents in the garage of the president’s private residence in Delaware.

This was not made public either.

And when CBS News on Monday of this week reported on the discovery of documents in the think tank in November, the Biden administration failed to mention that even more classified documents had been found in the president’s possession.

Why?

Press Manager Karine Jean-Pierre On Thursday, he went around all the journalists’ most important questions without answering them. He referred to the ongoing investigation by the Ministry of Justice.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Picture: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP

Trump’s and Biden’s cases mostly have in common that both are being investigated for improper handling of classified documents

In Trump’s case, the National Archives had discovered that important documents were missing and asked Trump to return them. In the end, the FBI was needed for this because the ex-president refused to cooperate.

Biden’s papers were found by chance, and he has cooperated with the National Archives and the Ministry of Justice from the beginning. There are also clearly fewer documents than Trump.

However, in the political battle, the differences are blurred, and the Republicans got a perfect weapon from the papers at a good time. The revelation of information little by little only added water to the mill of political opponents.

The discovery was already embarrassing, but the administration only made the situation worse with its own actions.

