There were small sighs and a little applause at the Riga Arena.

Riga

It was a huge pity for the Latvian puck supporters that the Riga arena almost eroded its emptiness late Friday night.

For the first time in history, Latvia, the host country of the World Hockey Tournament, overthrew Canada – behind closed doors.

Everyone who has watched the puck knows what atmosphere Latvian supporters have created in their World Cup matches in recent years. On the ground, the noise has invaded every body in the butt, but equally transmitted through the television.

At least for now, the audience will not be admitted to the matches of the Riga World Cup. There are small hopes for next week, although the infection rates of the Latvian coronavirus are considerably higher than in Finland.

A mini-sized atmosphere was created in the Riga Arena after each successful attack in Latvia, with volunteers sighing at the media stand in the third row.

Why Indrasisin the 1-0 lead in the last seconds of the first set caused small claps and a couple of loud screams. The joy grew when Oskars Batna led Latvia’s second goal shortly before the middle of the second set.

A genuine speaker of the profit on his income spread to hopeful youth.

There was a real sports party on offer, even though there were not a dozen volunteers sitting in one row. For them, victory is without a doubt one of life’s most memorable.

Much was still missing. Players rejoice when they get to tell their victory to the media following the puck, ready to pick up every word and phrase.

Without underestimating the message from the TV cameras, there was now a lack of a genuine encounter in the common areas of the hall, which is usually crowded with a large crowd of media to chat with.

Goalkeeper at the 2014 World Championships in Minsk Edgars Masalskisin the flood did not want to come to an end when he told of the amount of his happiness. A moment earlier, he had denied Latvia the first victory in history from Finland. And the Lions goal was played by Pekka Rinne, one of the brightest stars on the NHL goalie map.

Masalskis took that fight with 3-2 goals.

Or have German footballers ever been as immediate as the hockey players were at the South Korean Olympics after Canada fell in the semifinals 3–2.

In Riga, the joy erupted remotely filtered, but still the victory was great for Latvia and perhaps an even bigger goalkeeper To Matiss Kivlenieks.

During its puck history, Latvia had not beaten Canada at any level before Friday. Not in adults, not in young people, nowhere.

Not coming to Canada was not the brightest pulsating star garden of all, but Canada it was still. Maple leaf shirts and all.

Maybe now you can slowly forget about the Riga World Cup in 2006. That was the last time the World Cup was played in the country and Canada won 11-0.

The old losses are gone and Latvians rejoice, in their homes.