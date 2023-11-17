Comment | It is strange that a critical discussion about the quality of children’s books is considered inappropriate

Even disgusting questions should be able to be asked, even if the topic is Finnish children’s literature.

Finland– award nominees were announced last week. Children’s Affairs Commissioner at the children’s and young people’s book nomination ceremony Elina Pekkarinen gave a speech in which he mentioned that among the books read by the jury there were many unfinished works or works written too much from the adult’s point of view.

There was a little trouble on social media. Why do you have to bark at children’s books like this?

We wanted to find out if Pekkarinen’s findings are true, and that’s why we asked readers about it.

Another concern arose: why is it necessary to pay attention to such a boring matter? Someone wondered why we even covered Pekkarinen’s speech. Experts who follow the field for work, as well as writers, have been eager to comment.

I’m absolutely believes that excellent children’s books are published in Finland. I understand and appreciate everyone who wants to speak out for children’s literature and children’s reading.

Perhaps the launch event was not quite the right place to tell Pekkarinen’s observations, but it is strange to hope that nothing critical of children’s literature would be allowed to be said. It is also special that the readers’ experience is considered so pointless that it shouldn’t even be asked about.

Just a query doesn’t say what the final story will be like.

In the summer, we conducted a survey about which difficult book our readers have left unfinished. It also got barkers. When a story was made based on the surveywhich also interviewed two experts on approaching difficult literature, no gravel sounds were heard.

In our children’s book survey, a large number of respondents said that they value domestic children’s literature in particular. Bad examples are encountered, especially in translation books based on international brands.

On the other hand, Pekkarinen’s observation that some children’s books are made more for other adults than for children was also supported. I recognize it myself.

Culture is dyingif it is not discussed, wrote the author Juha Itkonen recently critic Jukka Kajavan in the biography in his text In Image. Itkonen was referring to criticism and the fact that even though they might hurt, there must be.

Many have now said that Hesari pays too little attention to children’s books. Unfortunately, there isn’t a single type of culture that someone doesn’t think we should write more about, especially that focused and expert criticism.

However, nowadays criticism cannot be the only way to discuss culture. Such an idea also excludes a large number of people from the discussion.

It is strange that the much-needed cultural discussion is being suppressed if it does not happen to please oneself.