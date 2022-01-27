Comment It is probably too much to hope that the restrictions will be lifted in a consistent and equitable manner

Despite the guidance, the regions make decisions at different paces and without helping in slightly different ways, writes Annikka Mutanen, HS’s science journalist.

27.1. 20:18

Government met on Thursday night to negotiate a relaxation of interest rate restrictions. The sectors affected have called for a quick end to the restrictions and a fair order of dismantling. What would such an order be then?

Life is not fair, and there are even fewer pandemics. All restrictions have disadvantages that are not commensurate with each other.

However, the restrictions should have been consistent in that the most sensitive activities are those in which the virus spreads most effectively and those in which it is least useful.

So In the Sack Index, the National Institute for Health and Welfare has classified the situations with the highest risk potential in situations where the virus is easily transmitted and where a large number of people are present. Abundant close contacts, drinking, and intense voice use accelerate the transmission of the virus between people.

On this basis, indoor mass concerts, sports auditoriums, group singing events, bars, pubs, nightclubs and close-knit accommodation have been identified as the most effective spreaders.

Restrictions have been inconsistent, especially as different authorities have different powers.

Swimming pools and theaters may have been closed by order of municipalities and regional government agencies, but the bars were open at the same time because the government has reserved decision-making power over restaurant restrictions.

In Ikea, no one has been able to forbid flocking. The field of trade is completely excluded from the restrictions in Korona-era legislation.

“ The peak of the omicron wave is hardly yet behind everyone.

Will it is too much to be hoped that the lifting of restrictions will be quite consistent and even. Despite guidance, regions make decisions differently and without helping in slightly different ways.

It is a better option for managing the epidemic than the same command for everyone, as the regions are different and at different stages in the course of the epidemic. The peak of the omicron wave is hardly yet behind everyone.

However, it is reasonable to demand a more controlled performance last autumn. At the time, the goal was phasing out and the government had set an 80 percent vaccination coverage limit for waiving national restrictions.

When the regional government agencies lifted their own assembly restrictions in September, the government immediately decided to lower its toughest weapon: it loosened the opening hours of restaurants and lifted the ban on dancing and singing all over Finland. All major restrictions were lifted in one swarm, well ahead of the agreed borderline.

Now Medical experts interviewed by HS earlier this week hope that not all restrictions will be lifted at once so that the number of patients in hospitals does not shoot back to new growth.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) ascending Who is Linden (sd) said Thursday that restrictions can be “to some extent” lifted, but judiciously.

Some regional government agencies have begun to remove restrictions on the least risky opportunities. If the dismantling is to proceed gradually and the most effective restrictions are not to be lifted first, the government should be reluctant to wait its turn in the opening of the nightlife in line with the snot index.