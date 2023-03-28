Comment | It is a shame that we send children with heart disease to Denmark

Hus has to buy surgeries from other Nordic countries, when the staff shortage in the intensive care unit was not addressed in time.

Everyone the child has the right to receive necessary health care.

It seems absurd that a country like Finland has to think about the implementation of this article of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The new children’s hospital will soon send small patients first to Denmark and later to Sweden for treatment, because the queue for heart surgery for children in Finland cannot be shortened quickly enough otherwise.

It is probably the best solution for these children.

It would still be more inhumane to cancel surgeries at the last minute or leave families waiting for the monthly shopping. Hanging causes at least unnecessary stress and fear for families, at worst it endangers children’s health.

It’s also so stupid that we could all stand to get angry.

We have a children’s hospital that represents the very top in medicine and was built at an expensive price, whose care is also praised by families as humane and gentle.

Still, you have to buy surgeries from another Nordic country, when you didn’t bother to do anything real about the problem in time.

About nurses there is a dire shortage everywhere in health care, not just in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Some leave when they can’t take it anymore. Exhaustion is also explained by clear mathematics: there are too few workers in relation to the amount of work, a yellow beak does not replace an experienced one. That is also tiring if you are forced to often act against your professional ethics.

Sometimes exhaustion is explained by practical issues that seem small to fix from the outside. Just like now, strict hierarchy, stupidity in work shift arrangements, technical problems, work spaces, poor orientation, vague planning. Something insignificant in euros, but infuriating, like cutting staff benefits.

My entire list certainly doesn’t apply to a children’s hospital.

Very often, caregivers also have the feeling that they are not being listened to.

It’s always about resources and money. Appreciation as well, all the more, the stricter specialization the job requires.

Appreciation doesn’t mean lighting up Finlandia Hall, but a big enough salary.

The author is a journalist who follows social and health issues.

