Comment | Is this the next The Last of Us? Series of Finnish games are now being planned in Hollywood, which could become mega hits

Comment|If the Finnish Alan Wake games are made into a TV series in Hollywood, let’s hope that the strangeness inherent in them is not completely eliminated, writes cultural journalist Mikko-Pekka Heikkinen.

31.8. 19:52

What a trail born when tormented author Alan Wake Jumps from video games to TV series or movie?

There was news on Thursdaythat the American Annapurna Pictures company has grabbed Alan Wake– and Control -the film and TV rights of the games as part of the cooperation with the Espoo gaming house Remedy.

Annapurna is not among the biggest Hollywood studios, but it has, for example, a political thriller that was one of the best films of 2012 on its credit list Zero Dark Thirtywhich received five Oscar nominations and won one.

Expectations are rising. Could Alan Wake become a streaming hit similar to the one from a couple of years ago From The Last of Us?

The Last of Us (2013) is a post-apocalyptic action-adventure from the Naughty Dog game company, which was turned into a critically and audience-loved TV series for HBO. The first season of the series broke viewership records, and the second will appear in 2025.

If Alan Wake appears on the TV screen or screen, the circle closes. The Alan Wake games borrow heavily from movies and TV series.

Especially the one that came out last year Alan Wake 2 hit the eyes like a horror movie. It plunged the player into a dark, dense and almost photorealistically accurate nightmare world by stepping somewhere Twin Peaks, Halloween and Secret folders in intermediate terrain.

Alan Wake 2 also cleverly blurred the line between video game and TV series by including long clips of acted and filmed, i.e. non-animated, material as snacks in the game sections. Among other things, we saw an entire short film.

“ There should probably be less horror and psychedelia in the TV series than in the game.

This kind of gimmick is part of Remedy’s toolbox, so the expansion of the product family to a completely non-playable format for a change actually seems quite logical.

And fortunately, the reputation and success rate of movies based on video games has improved dramatically since the past. Like, for example The Super Mario Bros Movie a year ago showed.

The general public love murder mysteries, and that’s how they start Alan Wake 2 than Twin Peaks. I wouldn’t be surprised if an FBI detective crouches down next to a kalmo at the beginning of a possible Alan Wake movie or series.

In Alan Wake 2, a murder is investigated by FBI agent Saga Anderson. She is played by Melanie Liburd.

In the game, murder investigations led to the trail of a psychopathic mask cult. Followed the violent survival horror of a whore, aimed purely at adults.

In a movie or TV series, you would probably see considerably less ax swinging and psychedelia.

A similar mainstreaming was also carried out For The Last of Usin the game version of which various zombies are a constant threat. The streaming series then focused on skirmishes between people.

keep hope that Hollywood doesn’t remove strangeness too harshly. Strange is a trademark of Remedy.

If from me and others Alan Wake 2’s fans are asked, one thing should be clear. Martti Suosalon Ahti, the exceptional janitor played, must also be included in the TV version.

You can also throw strange turn-of-words into the script directly from the game. When facing Kalmo, Ahti would say calmly in his rally English:

“He has kicked empty.”