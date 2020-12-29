Comment Is there a real reason to hope that the rapidly infectious variant of the corona will not spread in Finland as well?

At the moment, preventing the spread of the new variant is based on voluntariness and the responsibility of the citizens, writes Esa Mäkinen, CEO of HS.

Christmas under the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a startling press conference.

“Christmas has been canceled,” he said, due to the rapid spread of a new variant of the coronavirus in the country. The new variant was reported to spread significantly faster than the old strains. It is therefore considered dangerous to curb the epidemic.

On a fast schedule, many European countries stopped flying from Britain. Finland also cut off flight connections.

At Christmas Aftonbladet said that four Finns happened to fly from Britain to Stockholm, and presumably continued from there to Finland.

This was news until the beginning of the week the British position was found in Kymenlaakso and later also in the Turku region. The more contagious strain was already in Finland.

“There is currently no evidence that this virus[muunnos] would spread in Finland. If it came here, it would not spread immediately, so we have time to prepare here, ”said THL’s chief physician. Taneli Puumalainen today at Tuesday at a THL press conference.

From the British The rapidly spreading strain brings to mind the arc of the story of the arrival of the coronavirus in Finland already in the spring.

First, the virus is far away, and will not spread here. Then it’s closer, but the situation is under control and there’s no need to worry. In the last step, then, there is cause for concern and restraint.

Now you should understand why the variant that spreads faster in the UK does not spread faster in Finland as well?

In addition to flight restrictions, Finland has been asked to come to the British and South Africa for tests, and border inspections have asked whether there have been any flights in these countries. At the same time, Britain clearly tightened its own restrictions, of which the cancellation of Christmas is a concrete picture.

No-fly and more testing are important, but are they enough? The imposition of a no-fly zone seems to be a tough move by politicians, but it is still quite moderate compared to Britain. At present, preventing the spread of a new variant is based on voluntariness and the responsibility of citizens.

Woody a firm but reassuring message can be understood against the fact that not much is known about the new position. It is not known for sure whether it will spread faster – however, preliminary data appear to suggest.

There is no certainty about danger or harmlessness, but it would seem that the British population will not lead to a more serious disease. The vaccine should not be affected by the new strain.

For journalists and the public who need clarity, such uncertainty is hard to bear.

THL’s Puumalainen according to the new strain raises the R0 figure describing the spread by 0.4-0.7 units. If the R0 number is more than one, the disease spreads. If it is less than one, the disease subsides.

Finland’s R0 is currently 0.85-1.05. The spread of a new strain here would mean that the R0 number would rise well above one and the number of infections would start to rise sharply. That would increase the number of hospital admissions and deaths.

Alternatively, restrictive measures should be tightened, restaurants closed and more jobs and schools shifted to distance learning. In Britain, curfews were also announced, which has not yet been done in Finland at any stage of the epidemic.

Neither of the options available sounds good. Not especially when the desire for vaccinations and the freedom they bring is already looming. The fastest have already had time to book trips to Thailand inspired by vaccine news.

Here At this stage, coronary heartburn has been going on for so long that the news of a new worse form of the virus seems depressing. I wouldn’t be able to.

If the new variant does not spread, then good.

If the worse option materializes, and the variant spreads, there will still be a miserable spring ahead: lots of infections and limitations.

Hopefully the authorities and the THL dare to say strong enough if the situation is seen to change.

A little in that direction STM’s strategy director Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki already hinted.

“We have good reason to be especially careful at the moment to curb this whole epidemic. It is very important that all existing restrictions and recommendations are followed. We don’t have any specific tricks to deal with this new virus mutation, ”Voipio-Pukki said.