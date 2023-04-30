Comment | Is the Basic Finnish Labor Party? The party led by Riikka Purra has moved to the right, but still relies on Timo Soini’s insight

Basic Finns may come into conflict with the ay movement, but its supporters are not necessarily bothered by it, writes Veera Luoma-aho, head of HS’s economics and politics department.

Is it Basic Finnish Labor Party?

The question came up appropriately during May Day, when Helsingin Sanomat’s political editor who follows the labor market Teemu Muhonen predicted in his analysisthat the native Finns may face a clash with the ay movement.

An interesting article made me dig out what I wrote in Helsingin Sanomat 14 years ago the thingwhose title was A worker’s voice.

At that time, Perussuomalaiset had just passed its first MEP. In the story, I wondered if it would work Timo Soinin led by the party to take votes from the left in the future. I asked the Left Alliance for an interview Paavo Arhinmäki and the then-new promise of the basic Finns, who called themselves a “master’s junt” and a “patriotic sausage eater” Sampo Terhon. I asked them to choose the interview location that best described them and their party.

Terho wanted to meet Kontula’s shopper at Aapel’s bar, “a typical Finnish voter’s club”, while Arhinmäki wanted to meet at the trendy Kuudes linja bar, located between Kallio and Sörnäinen. It was preferred by the kind of young city dwellers, about whom I later wrote another in the same summer of 2009 the thing (there I told that they are called in the world now into hipsters).

I remember, that the choice of Arhinmäki surprised me. I wonder if the trendy bar built in the former factory milieu symbolizes that the left intends to forget the traditional working man and willingly leave this still significant group of voters to basic Finns.

Arhinmäki, on the other hand, positioned the left-wing coalition differently: he saw the party competing above all with the greens.

It later turned out that both of us had been partly right in our analyses. The Left Alliance managed to establish itself as an urban left-wing party of educated city dwellers. For it, success has meant, above all, that the party’s support has not significantly decreased.

I, on the other hand, was right in that two years later, from the interview, we could see the resounding, wild election victory of fundamental Finns in 2011. The party’s support was particularly large among the Duna men.

“ According to Soin, basic Finns are primarily voted for by people like taxi drivers and policemen who want order.

Mixed Arhinmäki and Soini, the chairman of Basic Finns at the time, both followed and follow English football passionately. They probably both knew how to smell European political currents in the stands of British football.

If Arhinmäki could read the feelings of the young townspeople, Soini found silent signals from another group.

The basic Finns were led to victory by a group of people whom Soini had perhaps seen in the audience of football matches in Britain. He himself referred to them as the so-called “working class Tories”, workers who vote for the British Conservatives.

According to Soin, basic Finns are primarily voted for by people like taxi drivers and policemen, people who long for order and who want to be able to live by working. They do not identify with class status, but with traditional, rather authoritarian values.

Jussi Halla-Aho handed over the chairman’s gavel to Riikka Purra at the end of the party meeting. The party meeting of the Basic Finns culminated in the policy speech of the new chairman Riikka Purra in 2021 in Seinäjoki.

Basic Finns is no longer the same party as it was 14 years ago.

In between, we also saw the rise and fall of Sampo Terho’s political career. A believer in the party’s home, religion, fatherland and decent manners, the promise rose to MEP, MP and minister, but in 2017 lost the race for chairman For Jussi Halla-aho. The Fundamental Finns broke up, Terho left the party and later all of politics.

Under the leadership of Halla-aho, Perussuomalaiset began to move from the non-socialist, economically center-left Labor Party envisioned by Soini towards European right-wing populist parties that oppose immigration. At the same time, its MPs have moved on the value map clearly to the right.

The circle has indeed closed when, after the elections, there has been a discussion about whether Perussuomalaiset is a bourgeois party.

There is no clear answer to this either. In Finnish politics, bourgeois parties traditionally refer to non-socialist parties, and in that sense Perussuomalaiket would clearly be a bourgeois party. However, it does not define itself in the ideological continuum of European bourgeois parties.

But what about the background of basic Finns as the party favored by the working class?

The party is still very popular among industrial workers, he says Eva’s value and attitude study.

Some on the left now read the situation so that the bubble of basic Finns in the right-wing government will burst and its voters will notice that Basic Finns is not “really” a labor party.

However, what goes wrong in this lecture is that the electorate of basic Finns and its attitudes could have changed as well.

Basic Finns is today the party of so-called “middle Finland”, which has great support in the surrounding municipalities. According to Eva’s research, the party differs from other parties very clearly in that a larger proportion of its supporters live in towns with less than 30,000 inhabitants than in cities with more than 80,000 inhabitants.

A large part of the party’s voters are low-level white-collar workers, and the voters’ incomes are in the lower and middle income levels. The party is popular among entrepreneurs: the share of entrepreneurs among its MPs is higher than in any other party, 41 percent according to Suomen Yrittäjie’s calculations.

Still, Perussuomalaiset still manages to sniff out the feelings of the “working class Tories” or those who self-identify as such.

“ The ethos of standing on one’s own feet appeals to the voters of basic Finns.

Here in view Riikka Purran the success has been downright amazing. The housewife from Espoo, who occasionally raves about green smoothies almost to the point of mania on Instagram, is not the type that many people would imagine having a leisurely big pint with before the second half of a football match.

Still, the unquestionably intelligent and hardworking Purra appeals to voters who want clear speech, robustness, “reasonable thinking” and traditional values ​​from politics. He accurately senses certain cultural currents of small Finnish towns and skillfully channels them into the politics of basic Finns.

Perussuomaliket, led by Purra, is a labor party first and foremost in terms of culture. Basic Finns often say that they oppose the so-called “woke” culture and identity politics. Still, the basic Finns’ own politics often appeals to voters precisely with questions of identity. In this way of thinking, it’s not electric cars per se that’s irritating, but people who drive electric cars and perhaps think they’re better than others because of that.

That doesn’t mean that even a basic Finn will eventually buy a Tesla when the prices drop.

Basic Finns voters are clearly attracted by a certain ethos of standing on one’s own feet. The party also has its own liberal message, which is not always recognized because its tone is a bit harsh: let everyone take care of their own affairs, let them bounce on their own trampoline as they wish.

On the other hand, the parliamentarians and voters who are currently positioned to the right of the trade union movement may not care at all. It’s hard to imagine them on the “streets”, let alone following red flags for May Day marches.

So it may be that Perusfinomalies may end up in conflict with the trade union movement, but not with their own voters.