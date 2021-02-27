Comment Is Iivo Niskanen still in the required blow to the World Cup medal?

To the number 13 have joined in Finnish both joyful and darker tones so far on the Oberstdorf World Championships.

Ilkka Herola competed on Friday in combined skiing at number 13, which reported a hill ranking, and rose to the long-awaited World Championship silver.

Thursday’s sprint Joni Mäki was barely out of the semifinals and placed 13th. He described his performance as hand-warm.

In Saturday’s combined races, the same place, finishing 13th, ended in all but one of the championships in the second half of the 2010s (Matti Heikkinen) Responsible for all personal ski medals in Finland Krista Pärmäkoski and Iivo Niskanen .

Now their performances were not even hand-warm.

Much more could not be expected from Pärmäkoski based on the previous mc results of the season.

Niskanen’s performance went more low.

The big question is whether Niskanen is in such an attack after all that he has realistic fins to continue his medal series in Oberstdorf. In the 2017–2019 championships, he was in top shape and won World Championship gold, Olympic victory and World Championship bronze in personal competitions.

At the Pyeongchang Olympics, he came from the lead in the traditional part of the combination race after trying it out before disbanding the gang for the purpose of skiing hard free goers underfoot.

At the same time, he had an effort two years ago in the Seefeld World Cup skiathlon. There, the crash ruined the intentions, but still Niskanen came to the exchange of equipment right in the top group and eventually finished fourth.

Now he skied on the traditional leg, looking relaxed, moderately and observing the situation, until he showed signs of fatigue already on a long ascent before the halfway point. He then coagulated right at the beginning of the free leg when The very rise of the World Cup tracks was skied up to the first time, i.e. much higher than the traditional one.

In Yle’s interview, Niskanen admitted that he was too cramped with the traditional one.

It can be considered a concern when trying to assess what kind of attack he really is. But what was the reason for that?

The explanation cannot be found even on a soft track bottom, as it reportedly remained relatively hard due to salting. And doubts about grip problems Niskanen denied.

Of course, Niskanen’s failure can also be caused by the so-called. to the peak of a bad day. But it’s worth remembering that he hasn’t even reached top performance in a few mc starts this season.