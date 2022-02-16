Comment “In Norway, women skiers are stronger than you” – the statement of an experienced coach shocked an Austrian who has already fallen into doping

The experience of the Austrian ex-skier Max Hauke ​​shows that doping is difficult, if not impossible, to fill in the gaps in, for example, training and coaching, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS Sports.

In cross-country skiing we are now living in a new and serene phase in one way. It is about doping.

The Oberstdorf World Championships, which were skied a year ago, went smoothly, and the Beijing Olympics are still clean in terms of skiing.

Is it the real clean-up of cross-country skiing or the fact that skiers have not dared to take any risks in the Chinese corona bubble?

All right at the very least, the deterrent effect of anti-doping work today really matters.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) resolute approach to Russia’s state doping program, which was revealed after the Sochi Olympics, has raised the profile of anti-doping work.

It is clear to anyone involved in sport that the punishment can fluctuate harshly even a decade from now, even if it was more cunning than doping testers at the time of the crime.

Also the effectiveness of dealing with the latest, the Seefeld 2019 World Championships in doping scandal, may make athletes planning to cheat think.

Austrian authorities struck at the heart of the Doping Consortium in raids in the middle of the Games. In addition, a video leaked from the police showing a host athlete in a bloody drip hose.

An Austrian skier caught in the middle of a blood exchange Max Hauke studied to be a police officer, so the video leak to the web was not a surprise in itself.

In any case, in addition to the ban on competition, fines and a suspended prison sentence, Hauke ​​was sentenced to shame. It was no longer necessary for the entire police raid to be shown live.

Hauken his racing career ended in trouble, but in his own way he has continued his anti-doping work by speaking openly about what happened.

Hauke ​​was a promising junior skier and reached close to medals at the Junior World Championships, but in the adult series, the gap to the top began to grow.

Austrian cross-country skiing has a relatively diverse history of doping and soon Haukek came up with the idea of ​​seeking a boost from a German doctor.

Norwegian Dagbladet in the fresh in an interview, however, Hauke ​​talks about the shock caused to him by the Norwegian ski coach.

It dawned on the pike that his slow pace was not necessarily due to doping from other competitors, but to the fact that he himself trained too little and incorrectly.

“Norwegian female skiers are stronger than you Max!”, Norwegian ski guru hired as coach and coordinator in Austria Trons Nystad said.

Nystad confirms Hauke’s report to Dagbladet.

“The Austrian men thought they were tops in the men’s series, but in reality their strengths were below the Norwegian women’s team average.”

The information was a terrible surprise for Hauke, especially since he had already started using the services of a German doping doctor. Nystad didn’t know that.

The reason for the poor strength values ​​of the Austrians was simply that, according to Hauke, they did not spend much time on strength training.

And not even for intensive training.

Or if Hauke ​​did the power, at the wrong time. Rest was taken care of more than enough. And it was hoped the plank would hit the track.

Norwegians thus practicing much harder, smarter, and more systematically compared to Austrian skiers. Even a brutal deal.

And the Austrians did not lose in training alone. In the World Cup skiing in Otepää, Estonia, Hauke ​​once received skis lubricated by a Norwegian maintenance team.

“They were the best I’ve ever had.”

Hauke suffered in an embarrassing way at the Seefeld World Cup in front of a home crowd.

The three-year course of doping did not bring him much success, as did the others who suffered in the same rush.