The Monaco Grand Prix weekend begins below good wishes from the point of view of show. We know that the Principality’s race is perhaps the least spectacular of the year, but the equilibrium emerged from the first two free practice sessions it promises, for now, at least in qualifying, a high-level show.

Verstappen ahead, but the advantage is slim

After a first session in difficulty Verstappen and Red Bull are back in the lead. The mechanical set-up of the RB19 was initially far from ideal, with the car neither managing to properly absorb the roughness of the track, nor to have a uniform behavior, with the rear often light, and an alternation of understeer and oversteer complicated to manage and dangerous. However, the Milton Keynes technicians were quick to change the trim baseline, and Verstappen played a whole other music in the afternoon session. Fast and precise, Red Bull returns to lead the standings, but some of the peculiarities that could be glimpsed on the eve are confirmed, at least for now. L’limited influence of aerodynamics on a track with such a low average speed, in fact, the advantage of Newey’s car over the competition is reduced and some difficulties also emerged in terms of agilitywith the front still struggling to get in line quickly out of the corners, forcing Max to have to wait a fraction of a second longer to get back on the gas compared to its rivals. In any case, the Dutchman’s talent emerged immediately, with a great lap built on the progressive growth of confidence and a RedBull that nonetheless showed some of its winning characteristics from the point of view of mechanics, such as what we call in these pages the “traction-slingshot”i.e. the ability to accelerate very markedly out of slow corners.

Ferrari starts from an excellent base with both drivers

Great on Red Friday, which have shown a consistent and high-level performance so far. The basic mechanical setup proved to be correct, even if Sainz and Leclerc will have to deal with the hopping probably throughout the weekend, given the necessary softness of the suspension package. However, the SF23 is at ease with him and proves it performance tuning between the driverswith Sainz very fast throughout the session, then betrayed by an excess of confidence at the second S of the pools, a curve that has reaped numerous illustrious victims over the years in much more important sessions. Ferrari for now confirms the expectations of the eve from the point of view of behavior on the trackwith a drivable and fast car in the winding, and very effective when braking. We have compared the data of Leclerc and Verstappen to get some more indications.



We note a speed prevalence of the red in the first section of the track, with one traction that appears good mechanically and a Power Unit elastic enough to be able to significantly anticipate the torque delivery, an important aspect in such a circuit. Verstappen has a moment to his advantage in the curve of the Massenet and in the next one of the Casino, the only stretch of the track where the effective aerodynamics help noticeably thanks to the “suction cup” effect of these ground-effect cars. In the very slow stretch of the former Loews and the two Portier curves, the World Champion perhaps has something more, but in such a small way as to be difficult to quantify, with Leclerc who then faces braking at the Porto chicane is much better. The third sector once again sees good mechanical traction from the SF23 between the second esse of the pools and the Rascasse, also thanks to an indecision by Verstappen with the rear still evidently not perfect as you would like.

We then also compared the performance on the circuit map of the accelerators and of combination of accelerator and brake between Verstappen, Leclerc and Alonso, to also give us an idea of ​​the differences in driving on the various sections of the track. Starting with the accelerator and the brakes, we first of all notice several phases of so-called “cruise” in the middle of the curve by Verstappenwho still cheat a certain margin from the point of view of potential aggression by the Dutch.



The detached points are however very similarwith Leclerc leaning a little more towards sink the braking to the center of the corner compared to Alonso too. If, on the other hand, we look at the map of the accelerator only, we notice an interesting thing.



Leclerc is in fact the first of the 3 pilots examined to get back on the gas in almost all corners complicated by understeer, such as the Saint Devote, the Mirabeau, the Portier and the second esse of the piscine, a clear sign of a mechanical package already very perfect on the Ferrari, which allows the driver not to suffer from “mechanical” understeer in slow sections and to return very early on the throttle on corner exit. Verstappen is instead the first on the accelerator out of the Casino corneraided by the aerodynamic performance and exiting the Porto Chicane.

Alonso and Aston Martin show a good compromise and will try to fight for pole

Some final considerations then go first of all to Aston MartinThat rightly dreams with Alonsovery close to the first ones, which showed a performance of perfect compromise in many respects, between driveability, aerodynamic efficiency and mechanical grip, also a candidate for the fight for the pole start on Sunday. Finally, as regards the “new” Mercedes, the impression is that for now does not have the necessary inspiration on this type of track to emerge, but at the same time this would also be natural: the profound review of the car brought to the track this weekend inevitably requires a crucial balancing and tuning job especially for this track, and if Wolff’s technicians were able to find the right balance as early as this weekend, they would do a real miracle.

In any case, the general impression is that qualifying will really be based on thousandths, on how much the various riders will want and will be able to risk and on contingent situations. Verstappen seemed to have a little more leeway in his pocket compared to his opponents, but without any margin of safety to prevail without taking risks, which they will probably face without thinking much about Leclerc, Sainz and Alonso. It will be a challenge to the last millimeter from the guard rails, on a track where the race is usually practically taken for granted, while qualifying is one of the most exciting of the whole season.