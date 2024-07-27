Comment | In Miranda July’s novel, sex is more than just sex

Comment|Miranda July’s long-awaited second novel tells the story of a woman’s life “before the coming of winter”, the last phase.

Of the decade to the other, a person grows into his own self. American author Miranda July writes that it happens “circularly”. Until suddenly, in the middle of life, a person changes.

“We will become completely different people in a couple of years”, the main character states in July’s novel On all fours (All Fours – carefully translated from the original work Hilkka Pekkanen).

In the novel, there is even a diagram of what menopause means for hormone function.

In the picture, women’s estrogen levels suddenly collapse, falling like off a cliff. Men’s testosterone levels are gently descending a gentle path. Perimenopause can start as early as forty.

It’s no small thing. It’s death in the middle of life, the protagonist’s friend declares. But what kind of death and what after?

July’s the ardently awaited novel has been received by the world with downright charm.

“On all fours is the first great perimenopause novel,” The New York Times declares in the title. “On all fours is a book that might change your whole life”, he writes of The Observer supplier. “A wonderful middle-aged road trip”, writes The Guardian.

Midlife crisis, marital problems and menopause don’t seem like very wonderful, let alone sexy, subjects for a novel. However, Miranda July has managed to create a literary firework of her own from this material.

On all fours is a very funny novel. However, its laughter springs from somewhere behind the sadness and horror. Who wouldn’t be afraid of getting older? For women, it has become a kind of fate issue:

“A large part of what I had thought of as femininity was just youth,” states the main character.

However, July’s novel is not only about growing old. It examines a person on the verge of a major breakthrough. At the same time, it tells about friendship, artistry, motherhood, freedom and sex.

Sex takes many forms in the novel. It’s exhilarating and exhilarating, quirky and awkward, boring and mundane. Sometimes it feels like a gateway to a new way of being.

And what is sex even, the novel asks. When the main character forms a relationship with a strange man, they don’t have sex, not really. What they do together with their bodies sometimes feels more intimate and erotic than sex.

In the novel, sex is also paralleled with another physical activity: dancing. Both dance and sex, in all their fleeting happiness and physicality, become a counter force to death and the “death zone”, which the main character calls depression.

Critic Herman Raivion with On all fours is “self-help literature disguised as quality prose”. According to Raivio, its enchanted reception may be related to the fact that readers want to help themselves.

If I’m on a rollercoaster that I can’t get off of, like July describes, I’ll take any help I can get. I like to laugh on the way down the cliff.