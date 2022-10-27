Comment | In Iran, the protests are getting more violent – the cycle that brought down the Shah’s regime may be ahead

In Iran, tens of thousands demonstrated in memory of Nika Shakaram, who died at the age of 16. The tricks of the administration don’t matter.

in Iran Thursday saw large-scale protests again, which seem perhaps the most violent during the soon-to-be-six-week protests.

In dozens of cities, thousands of people shouted “death to the dictator”. In the city of Mahabad, crowds gathered in front of the governor’s office.

“This is now global and it’s not going away. There is no turning back,” said the Iranian activist Elika Ashoori For the British Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC.

Thursday a large part of the protests were organized by the 16-year-old who died By Nika Shakaram in remembrance of. Shakarami disappeared shortly after the 22-year-old Masha Amen had been pronounced dead in September.

Shakarami was also found dead, and along with Amin, he became a symbol of Iranian police arbitrariness.

“We will avenge your death Nika,” the crowds chanted at Thursday’s protests.

It had been 40 days since Shakaram’s death, which marks the end of the period of mourning and the holding of a memorial feast. On Wednesday, 40 days had passed since the death of Mahsa Amin, the first victim of the fall. Up to 10,000 people gathered at Amin’s grave in his hometown of Saqqez in northern Iranian Kurdistan.

So Iran may be reaching a cycle where only more people die in protests, whose deaths are remembered 40 days later.

The same cycle worked during the Islamic Revolution starting in 1978 for almost a year until the Shah’s regime finally fell.

About the revolution the nascent Islamic Republic has understood from the beginning how dangerous demonstrations can be for it.

Now the administration seems clueless. Its old ways don’t seem to be working at all. Many Taboos have been broken.

For decades, no one in Iran dared to openly insult the supreme religious leader, even though insulting secular politicians is popular entertainment. Now the supreme leader Sejed Ali Khamenei death is routinely shouted at demonstrations.

The protests only seem to be getting more violent, no matter how much the administration blames the unrest on rioters and foreign provocateurs. No one believes anymore.

A terrorist attack took place in Shiraz in southern Iran on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people. Rather, everything pointed to an attack by Sunni radicals, which happen in Shiite-dominated Iran from time to time, and that’s what the administration communicated on Wednesday.

After that, the president of Iran Ebrahim Raisi tried to connect the terrorist attack to the demonstrations as well, which is completely unbelievable.

Demonstrations initially led by young women who opposed dress codes. Parallel to this has come an increasingly direct demand for a revolution. At the same time, the initial hope has changed to open rage.

According to the Norwegian human rights organization Iran Human Rights, at least 234 people have died in the protests. It might be a pre-show, and the protesters know it.

“Revolutions don’t happen overnight, but people have come too far to turn back. There are too many dead, there are too many martyrs,” Elika Ashoori told the BBC.

Iran’s security apparatus has not yet used its full force, and the administration has shown no desire for compromise. Khamenei is old and sick, and a hardline regime is in power. Iran may be plunging into a spiral, the outcome of which is impossible to predict.