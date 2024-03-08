Comment | In his fiery speech, Biden even trolled the Republicans

The president succeeded in an important speech at a critical moment, writes HS's Washington correspondent Elina Väntönen.

No it's getting nowhere: the president of the United States Joe Biden wanted to talk about things, but the overwhelming majority of Americans were most interested in his vitality.

He passed this test with flying colors.

Biden seemed good-natured and confident from the start. He received a standing ovation and chatted with members of Congress for a long time as he walked onto the stage, as is his custom.

“If I was smart, I'd go home right away,” he joked after the reception he received.

But it was better to stay.

The president performed energetically from start to finish and did not make any bad mistakes. Sure, he fumbled a few times with his words and coughed a few times, but in a speech of more than an hour it can't be considered bad.

Having watched dozens of presidential speeches: this was the best Biden.

Noteworthy was the number of times (a dozen or so according to CNN's calculations) Biden referred to his predecessor, the Republican to Donald Trump.

The president didn't say his name, but still kept him around throughout the speech, reminding Americans, for example, of his tax cuts for the rich and “bowing down” to Vladimir Putin.

Republicans criticized the speech as too politicized immediately after it ended. Nothing like it State of the Union no doubt immediately comes to mind.

On the other hand, the limits of normality have already been redrawn many times. Republican member of the House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene sat in the audience wearing a red maga cap and handed out pins – not so much “should” be done.

Not to mention what Trump is doing now.

The best entertainment was watching the Speaker of the House, a Republican Mike Johnson's expression behind Biden's back.

On several occasions, he shook his head and rolled his eyes when Biden, for example, recalled the capture of the Capitol or praised his own achievements.

When Biden spoke about the importance of supporting Ukraine, however, Johnson clapped along. It can be considered a little surprising considering that he himself was blocking the progress of additional aid to Ukraine in the Congress.

Johnson had reportedly instructed his party members to refrain from any kind of interjection, because last year it had turned in Biden's favor.

They did not listen, or at least obey; Biden communicated sharply with the Republicans on several occasions and in some places even outright trolled them, mocking them for example for watering down the border reforms and the fact that they have gladly taken credit for such federal investments that they themselves have opposed.

His speech at the end, Biden brought up what everyone had expected: his own age.

“I've been told I'm too old,” he said with a grin.

He then continued – again referring to Trump – that the problem is not his age, but how old the ideas are on which the United States is built. He brought up anger and revenge, the latter of which is a recurring theme in Trump's speeches.

In a country divided in two, it is of course extremely difficult to convince the representatives of the other side of anything. This speech hardly did either.

At the same time, it can also be said that Biden's message about fostering unity was perhaps not terribly believable when he so many times joked with his political opponents.

However, Biden may have succeeded in convincing the members of his own party that, despite his age, he is the right choice for the Democratic presidential candidate.

That's already a big win.