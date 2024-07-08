Comment | In Germany, we are heading towards the worst European Championship ever

Comment|The EC final tournament has hardly brought new fans to football, writes sports journalist Jan Vilén.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The men’s European football championships have been boring and disappointing. The lack of goals is one reason, the goal difference is small. The star players have not shone, the performances of the big countries are disappointing. Video referees and suspensions have also spoken.

Dreamy boring game, infuriating video judgments, special bans. That summarizes the men’s European football championships, with three matches left. And the “climax” of the pain may still be ahead.

The tournament played in Germany is fast becoming the most meaningless tournament of all time. There are several reasons.

1. Lack of goals

in Germany 48 matches have been played before the semi-finals, in which a total of 108 goals have been scored. That means an average of 2.25 goals per game. A lower average has been reached only twice in the previous 30 years, and the goal difference in the German tournament is unlikely to rise from that again.

In the previous European Championships, a record 142 goals were scored, i.e. 2.78 per match. The drop has been huge.

You have to be a die-hard football fan to be able to watch the top players’ security-oriented passing of the ball for two hours.

2. Eclipse of the stars

Christian Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal. A little old, something new. The ingredients were supposed to be in order, but the beautiful cake on top has sagged once more.

Of course, Ronaldo has spoken, but not because of his wonderful goals, but because of his crying, selfishness and being a game-loving stickler. Ronaldo’s career has been amazing, but there is no longer a case for the sharpest peak.

Mbappé, the “sure” goal scorer of the tournament, has one penalty kick goal to his credit so far. The star’s weakness is explained by a broken nose in the opening match. You can play with a specially made protective mask, but all hits to the head really hurt.

Jude Bellingham has been responsible for perhaps the finest strike of the tournament as he saved England from embarrassment in the quarter-finals against Slovakia. However, the scissor kick cannot hide the fact that much more was expected from the Real Madrid star.

Yamal is one of the few bright spots of the tournament. It’s baffling how a 16-year-old can play with such a combination of maturity and courage that a place in Spain’s starting line-up is a foregone conclusion. Three goal assists so far.

3. Suurmai performances

of the Games the performances of the pre-favorite countries are one of the biggest disappointments. France, Portugal, England and Italy have hardly gained any new supporters during the tournament.

France, the biggest pre-favorite of the tournament, has not yet scored a single set goal in the entire tournament.

In addition to Mbappé’s penalty kick, France’s opponents have put the ball into their own goal twice. The goal difference of 3–1 after five matches says a lot about how entertaining the game is.

Portugal, on the other hand, played all their attacks (usually as crosses) to Ronaldo, even if there was a lot of skill for other things.

England has been unimaginative, timid and taking things for granted. Sometimes from the beginning of the match, sometimes after getting into the lead. Glimpses of better things have been seen, but they have passed by very often, like blinking the eyes.

Italy’s games ended with a dull 0-2 defeat against Switzerland, and not too soon. A last-minute goal saved them from the first group, but luck was used up in the quarter-finals. No one would have guessed that it was the reigning champion.

The games haven’t seen any giant surprises either, but the favorites’ steady toddling, tinged with small setbacks.

4. VAR

Video Referee System The VAR (video assistant referee) has been talking day in and day out, often more than anything else.

Was Spain by Marc Cucurella Hand foul against Germany worth a penalty? If not, why Denmark? by Joachim Andersen was there a manual error? Is it correct that offsides are checked to the nearest millimeter?

It is important to underline that all judgments in the above-mentioned situations went according to the rules. However, from the point of view of football and the tournament, it is sad that the talk about the game is so often overshadowed by individual – albeit decisive – judgments. Especially when the sentences are in accordance with the rules. Rules that even coaches who appeal judgments should be aware of.

5. Bans

Once again, there has been enough talk about other than the game itself.

Turkish topper Merih Demiral was banned for two matches for the so-called “wolf salute” he used to air his goal in the match against Austria.

England star Bellingham, on the other hand, was suspended for one match and fined 30,000 euros for his gesture in the Slovakia match, where he put his hand first towards his nose, then towards his genitals.

6. Scrape from scratch

Speech so it has been enough, but not so much about thriller-like matches, dazzling individual performances or great goal celebrations. The reason is clear, nothing is bad from now on.

The climax of the EC pain may still be ahead. If France and England make it to the final, it’s a good idea to reserve a large pot of coffee for the couch instead of the usual refreshments. There will be no bold attacking play.

Greece, the surprise champion of the 2004 Games, bored opponents and spectators with its lack of goals. Now France has a chance to win the championship without scoring a single goal in the entire tournament.

Need I say more?