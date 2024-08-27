Comment | In Finnish football, we don’t see, hear, or talk about the problem that is rotting the sport

Comment|This year’s revealed suspicions of large-scale match manipulation in the lower leagues show the inability of the Finnish Football Association to combat the threat, writes sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

In Japanese the story of the three monkeys is known in folklore: Mizaru, Kikazaru and Iwazaru.

One cannot see, one cannot hear and one cannot speak.

The three monkeys have since become a meme on the internet. It is also a symbol of how, from decade to decade, Finnish football has been very naive with sports cheating and match manipulation.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Tuesday, as a result of a lengthy investigation, how the parties overseeing Finnish football suspect that match manipulation has taken place in certain lower division clubs in recent years and where the suspicions partly started.

The police are also aware of the suspicions, and some of the suspicions are being investigated by the police.

FinnishN football organizations seem like they don’t want to see anything bad happen, don’t want to hear, and don’t really want to talk about it.

The problem, of course, is that it is difficult to deal with the phenomenon. And those who manipulate matches know that they can take advantage of the coverage areas of the surveillance.

In Finland’s Kakkose and Kolmose, i.e. at the fourth and fifth league levels, supervision is fragmented or non-existent.

Someone might ask why on earth betting on Finnish lower leagues is not banned. Unfortunately, that is not possible.

Very the most naive are the club managers who blindly accept players in their teams whose costs are paid by an external entity or a person posing as an agent.

Second, club managers take a huge risk if they take on multiple foreign players from the same country or from the same entity that offers or recommends players.

This year’s revealed suspicions of large-scale match manipulation in the lower leagues show the inability of the Football Association to combat the threat. But in the absence of resources, even measures to prevent the threat should be taken.

“ If Kolmose currently has too many matches to monitor, Kolmose needs to be reduced from the current approximately one hundred teams to a much smaller one.

In the first place There should be some kind of license system in Kakkonis and Kolmose. It could sift the wheat from the chaff.

If there was even some kind of light license system, clubs could be obliged to record matches, for example. In this way, it would even be possible to investigate their events afterwards.

Secondly, the so-called sk rule should be valid in Kolmose, that is, the number of players brought up in Finland should be a certain standard number in the composition of each match.

As long as international legal and illegal betting offices and markets offer Suomen Kolmonen matches, the Finnish Football Federation should somehow be able to monitor the series.

There is it has been spoken and written for years that there should be a section on sports crime in the Criminal Code.

Balloliitto and other sports associations have not been successful in their lobbying work, when the same topic is still being talked about. But in the meantime, someone should even try to apply the crime of cheating to suspected match manipulation.

Finland’s gambling law is being reformed. Now would be a golden opportunity to introduce means to the gambling license system to combat competition manipulation.

In the gambling system project, it is necessary to take into account the fight against competition manipulation.