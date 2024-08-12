Comment | In Finland, there is more than 2.5 kilometers of straight, which drives the drivers to the brink of madness

Comment|The beginning of the five-lane road is a pulse-quickening place, writes HS’s financial reporter Esa Juntunen. We collect readers’ experiences, which is the most annoying road in Finland.

Usually Near the center of Heinola, it starts to get darker when you drive from Nelostie in the south to Viitostie in the north. The latter is the eastern main route from Heinola to Sodankylä.

At the beginning of it lurks acceleration runs without equal. Basic station wagons, luxury cars, trucks and caravans – everyone is seeking their positions in the more than 2.5 kilometer pursuit.

The “reward” is a good place in line or ahead of it when the numbing two-lane road starts. Or at least we imagine so.

This is Lusi’s straight line.

Lusin straight is a section of road located in Heinola, which is an emergency landing place for airplanes.

It’s the last chance to make easy passes before the road narrows. There are overtaking lanes on the road to Vastedesk, but the familiar overtaking on the highway is over.

You can see it straight away. One or two full-trailer combinations are usually the trigger to step on the gas pedal. Passenger cars do not want to be left behind.

I’d argue that other highways out of the metropolitan area don’t have as many blood pressure-raising finales. From Lus, you can continue along Nelostie towards Jyväskylä, but it is done via a bridge. For some reason, it doesn’t seem to cause a similar crash.

Experiences of roads are subjective – as is the feeling of whether or not ending up in a queue is unpleasant. Queuing with adaptive cruise control can actually be a stress-free hobby.

Let the sinner cast the first stone: I myself have driven straight, no matter how hard it hurts.

Straight acceleration runs also work in the opposite direction, when traffic starts approaching Lusi from the north.

At the place called Koskenmylly, there will be a green sign indicating the start of the motorway. It’s like a sign of a soon-to-be oasis in the desert, I always feel relieved when I see it myself.

At the start of a straight, there are usually more people in the left “passing lane” than in the right edge. Here we go again.

Let the innocent cast the first stone again: I always find myself in that passing lane.

about motorists 85 percent say that they have been overtaken at considerable speed often or very often, it appears From Liikenneturva’s July survey. The results are based on two-lane sections where “traditional” overtaking is done.

However, it paints a picture of the rush that many seem to have. Liikenneturva encourages you to think about whether “overtaking has become a habit”.

At least that custom prevails in Lusi.

Directly is unexpectedly relevant to national security.

The Air Force trains there from time to time, when the cars are diverted elsewhere. You can find spectacular videos on YouTube of machines rising and falling.

It’s in flight training early evening milking breaks were heldbecause the noise of the Hornets makes the nearby cows nervous.

They must have already gotten used to the rumble of our normal cars.