Comment Ilkka Herola’s story is reminiscent of Hannu Manninen’s purgatory – Friday was a worker’s payday

Maturing with a Finnish star seems to last, writes sports journalist Pekka Aalto.

Pekka Aalto­

Hannu Mannisen the world championship just turned 14 years old until Ilkka Herola returned to the Finnish medal stand combined. Herola is one of those long-standing drillers and heroes of the job who really succeeds.

The World Championship silver medalist had already been stamped with a stamp of similar value as the Manninen, who won the 45 World Cup before his first and only personal medal.

Herola has won the cup circus only once, and that number one came in the pair sprint as well Eero Hirvosen with.

Now Herola celebrated the medal in the 13th prestigious start of her career, Manninen’s gold came off in the 12th attempt. Maturing with a Finnish star seems to last.

Although Herola has not been a solid star of the species like Manninen, he has also struggled with the pressures of success as the forefront of the species. Both have been unnecessarily hunted many times on the track.

On Friday In Oberstdorf, Herola betrayed herself for the first time on a hill with a medal opportunity for the ski section. He had been in Seefeld in 2019 Fifth, but at that time the medalists left more than a minute ahead. This time, even the championship loomed 40 seconds away.

On the trail, Herola did a perfect job in every way. He started hard but took his pace. In the middle of the race, he took a moment of oxygen with the tails of the top group and then went for a new blow. Herola used her strengths exactly where she needed to.

If there hadn’t been that much back distance, Herola’s knockout drops would probably have dropped as well Jarl Magnus Riiberin.

On a fresher thigh, Herola would have jumped even more boldly on the last hills, in the same style as in the Val di Fiemme this season.

Although Baana in Oberstdorf was salted, there were still surprisingly many differences. It could be concluded from the results that in addition to Finland, the Norwegian maintenance forces also succeeded. Therefore, Riiber was not beaten.

Herola believed after the silver that that day would also be seen when the Norwegian united humble humbled himself.

It would be a surprise if that happened in Ober. In Suurmäki, the Riiber hill condition gets its rights even better.

The author is Aamulehti’s sports journalist.