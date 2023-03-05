Comment | Iivo Niskanen was almost able to perform a miracle – but that’s why it wasn’t seen

There were far too many variables in Iivo Niskanen’s skiing season for Planica to have seen the same fireworks as last year’s Olympic Games, writes Pekka Holopainen.

One thing is now certain: a basketball player Lauri Markkanen the chances of being chosen as Sportsman of the Year 2023 jumped up on Sunday like a superstar from the floor to the floor.

After all, a skier is not rewarded with that title after one silver medal.

Iivo Niskanen by the time of Planica’s closing distance, the 50 km (p) mass start, had competed on normal distances more than 50 percent less than before last winter’s three-medal Olympic Games. I think that will remain the decisive thread.

Last season, Niskanen and almost a successful coach in his change coaching Olli Ohtonen tuned the star’s machine with the precision of a watchmaker, also through competitions, so that Niskanen arrived on the Olympic tracks in peak condition and then did not look back.

But now, even before the start of the international competition season, he stepped into a mine that the Finnish team miraculously managed to avoid last season. Corona infection struck, and Ohtonen rewrote both the training and competition plans after the diagnosis was clear.

Pål Golberg (center) unexpectedly squatted Johanns Hösflot Kläbot (left) in the final stretch, where William Poromaa’s clean shot was enough for Sweden’s first men’s medal since the World Championships in Lahti 2017.

Quite one can safely assume that the disease cost Niskanes the first World Cup medal of his career.

Everything possible was done. In the post, Niskanen furiously tore the hardest individual time of the traditional sections and opened the pipes for Sunday. During the final weekend, the ski service, which was in a bit of trouble, had made good skis just for him. The physical resource was now this. Here was what we had time to do, and the man had time to get in very good shape.

Norway’s gold team Paul Golberg was surprisingly only two seconds behind Niskasen in the relay – on Sunday, he celebrated the World Championship gold while Niskasen fell to the same 6th place, which he was already heavily disappointed with at the World Championships in Oberstdorf 2021.

Niskanen’s arrangements were not made easier by Norway’s head coach Eirik Myhr Nossum leaving aside the two world champions of these Games viz By Hans Christer Holund and quite sensationally too Simen Hegstad Krüger.

It would have been a tailor-made duo for the Finn, who, with the help of Niskanen, would perhaps have been able to shake off the sensitive Golberg and, unexpectedly, in the end Johannes Hösflot Kläbon already on the way from the stroller. Now, at least there wasn’t too much company to be seen on the way in that direction.

Sweden is back William Poromaan figure in the men’s skiing medal base after a break that lasted no less than four prestigious competitions.

Sai Niskanen of course, on his way from Slovenia the relay medal that he had been hoping for for years as perhaps the best traditional relay skier in the world. A surprising relay medal and Niko Anttolan thanks to the breakthrough, a moderately positive aftertaste, but a country like Finland, which invests hugely in Nordic skiing sports, can’t be left with one medal in prestigious competitions, from which Russia also shines by its absence.

An unhappy balance tells you a few things.

In reality, the absolute result-making rests only on a few shoulders. Iivo Niskanen was marked by corona, sister Kerttu executed himself at the race venue and still in great shape at the Tour de Ski Krista Pärmäkoski never received so-called supercompensation for heavy touring to support his training. The reason is obscure, but there would have been opportunities for completely different results.

And when there are so few profit drivers, ski maintenance should always have a small competitive advantage. It’s just not possible for any country.

And when other Nordic sports combined and ski jumping don’t give any fire support to the skiers, the end result is this.

The World Championships in Planica were a tough experience for Krista Pärmäkoski, who sailed in great condition until the turn of the year. Career continuation is under consideration, but quitting would be a surprise.

Necks are not ending their careers, but Pärmäkoski had to announce in his original plans that new challenges await this spring. Now he’s thinking about it again. Returning to a successful career would require changes in operations and the resourcing of those changes. For example, a lightened World Cup season is an idea that an athlete who has been out of this circus for 15 years has considered.

Pärmäkoski would be only 35 years old at the next Olympic Games, and skiing is such a profitable business for Finnish stars that Pärmäkoski will surely think about it from this understandable point of view as well.

Read more: Iivo Niskanen’s fight wasn’t enough: sixth after the fight – “I was too arrogant”

Read more: Iivo Niskanen was heavily disappointed, sat on the sidelines for minutes

Read more: The World Championships in Planica were a flop – Lahti still got a tough competitor and for good reason

Read more: Perttu Hyvärinen called the royal trip a joke – “If you interrupt, you should use style”

Read more: Teammates tell what kind of man Niko Anttola, the hero anchor of the message, is: “Like Kimi Räikkönen”