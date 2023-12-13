Comment | ibe, BEHM and SHRTY – No self-respecting operator would be inclined to write the names of Finnish artists like this

Artists are allowed to write their names however they want, but traditional media have no reason to go crazy.

The year 2023 The Emma nominees were published yesterday, Tuesday, and the list is quite impressive.

Candidates include, among others, KUUMAA, ibe, ALMA, jambo, BEHM, SHRTYEmma & Matilda, DELAY, VERY, PADDLE and POWER.

MELO is nominated for his album m<3loibe, on the other hand, with his songs, among other things AS A BLONDE, less is more and Notice.

This is all clear by reading the bulletin published by Ifpi, the umbrella organization of Finnish music producers. In the listing, care has been taken to the last detail that the names of each artist and band are written exactly in the spelling that the band, musician or record company wanted.

Pity the person handling that task.

When you look at the list, you start to feel a slight relief, when the nomination is written in a normal way Lauri Haav on his disc Aino.

Artists the desire to write one's name in either all uppercase or all lowercase has been a constant source of discussion for years.

At the end of the year, more attention is paid to it than usual, because in addition to the Emma candidates, for example, the performer lists of almost all festivals are published. In addition to those mentioned above, they have great adventures there, among others WIND, ABREU and maybe SANNI too.

The confusing need to have one's name written differently than according to normal grammar rules was recently updated by the editor-in-chief of Soundi magazine Mikko Meriläinen in his public Facebook update.

Meriläinen's writing garnered a lot of comments from people in the music industry. The verdict of many was unequivocal: the media and other self-respecting actors do not bend to this and write the names correctly.

So: Kuumaa, Ibe, Alma, Jambo, Behm, Shrty, Emma & Matilda, Viivi, Ani, Melo and Virta.

“ The pace of using unusual spellings has accelerated.

Of course, when discussing names, it is always important to remember to say that special spellings have been developed since Prince changed his name to a symbol.

In the 2010s and 2020s, versatile tunings have been more than enough. There have been, among others, the ††† group (more familiarly Crosses), by Ed Sheeran mathematically named albums like = and − – and so on.

Still in recent years in Finland, the pace of using unusual spellings has undeniably accelerated. A couple of years ago, the issue was discussed in the extensive YleX story.

It has been written in the English music media from the phenomenon called “disemvoweling”., that is, because the artists have naturally left out the vowels that belong to it in the names. They are also almost always capitalized.

It is perhaps difficult to pinpoint the exact time when the use of all capital letters became more common in Finland, but Sanni was undoubtedly one of the pioneers.

The musician, who released his debut album in 2013, has used the form of his name written in capital letters since the beginning, and the journalists who wrote stories about him had to get used to the record company's strong wish that the name be written in all capital letters in the stories.

After Sanni, capital letters became common in Finland, and for example Anna Abreu became Abreu with capital letters. Later, writing all letters in lowercase became established as another stylistic trend.

Is it does this matter in the end? Aren't artists allowed to spell their names exactly how they want?

They can, of course, but due to repetition, the names bouncing around with different spellings mostly seem funny. And the feeling is not diminished by the fact that there is often no very special reason for the use of uppercase or lowercase letters.

In the YleX story, the interviewees themselves state that nowadays the “special” spelling does not bring more attention, if it was ever thought that way. It's more about feeling – or even more practical reasons. Like the fact that the artist should be VIIVI if there is already one artist using Viivi spelling on Spotify.

Things get silly when media writing about music are forced to write the artists' names in the same way as the marketing machine does.

“RÄPPÄRI is the seventh studio album by the 24-year-old Helsinki native Ibe (always written with a lower case)”, announced the rapper's new Plastererin the announcement of the album.

not written.