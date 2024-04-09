Comment | I went to Amos Rex with the highest expectations, but to my disappointment all I got were apologies

One queue after another and disappointments tinged the expected delay in Amos Rex's new exhibition, writes journalist Sami Takala.

Purpose was lying in a soft nest with a vibrating silicone womb in my arms and then sitting in a dark room in front of a mirror while a mysterious voice whispers in my ears.

A relaxing end to a tough work week.

So I went to the Amos Rex art museum, whose latest exhibition It feels black, for now critic thanked. The exhibition is based on experience, the museum visitor can become a part of the work himself.

The end result: I ended up staring at the backs of other museum visitors even more stressed. An experiential art moment became an idle performance.

The first one I got a taste of the exhibition experience outside. The snaking line in front of the Glass Palace made it even more interesting.

Inside, the same process continued. First, queuing at the ticket office, then queuing at the clothes storage, and finally queuing for the creation of the Keiken artist collective, which has such a difficult name that I won't even try to write it here.

I didn't get to caress my womb, because a museum employee soon picked me up from the tail of the queue. He kindly informed me that I would not have time to experience the work.

The queue is too long. Regrets!

One less womb experience, I headed to the next queue.

A few every minute, one museum visitor at a time slipped behind the thick curtain to experience Hans Rosenström sound installation The Mikado.

Except for me and everyone who was in line behind me.

After examining the backs of the museum visitors who were less than an hour ahead, a familiar employee approached again. I might not have time to experience the work, because the museum will close soon. Regrets!

“ The voice of the piece had done its last shift of the day with the previous customer.

When it was finally my turn, there were four minutes until the museum closed.

I sat in front of the mirror, put the headphones on my ears and waited for the lights to dim.

The lights stayed bright, the headphones muted. The voice of the piece had done its last shift of the day with the previous customer.

Various after going through the queue and irritated, I later called the manager of Amos Rex For Kieran Long and I told about my experiential visit to the museum.

I suggested that the customer would already know at the ticket office if there are so many people in the museum that they may not have time to experience the experiential works.

I think it would be reasonable for the paying consumer.

Another option could be to charge them extra or limit the number of guests. Maybe you could make an appointment in advance? I missed the corona era, when you could hang out alone in peace in the museum.

Long was silent for a long time, listening to the feedback. Then I heard a familiar utterance: Regrets!

He did think my suggestions were good. Some of them have reportedly been used in previous exhibitions.

Will one also has to wonder if such works work at all in a museum like Amos Rex, where there are huge flows of customers.

Last year, the underground art museum was Finland's fifth the most popular museum with more than 250,000 visitors, another year to top the list two.

Otherwise, why isn't Rosenström's work tailored to the exhibition so that you can hear the artist's stories at once in, say, four different spaces separated by curtains?

Thank you, however, for getting to the bathroom without queuing.