Comment | I watched every Coldplay show in Helsinki and one was the best

Comment|The Coldplay week that ended on Wednesday with fireworks and J. Karjalainen’s Heroes was unique, magical and memorable, music journalist Aleksi Kinnunen writes at the end of the four concerts.

“Now I feel like I’m Finnish”, Chris Martin recognized as Finnish on Wednesday night during Coldplay’s last and fourth sold-out concert at the Olympic Stadium.

Even the paparazzi are very nice in Finland, he praised.

After that, Coldplay brought a domestic folk music band on stage to perform a birthday song, during which a Moomin image played on its drums Will Champion got a strawberry cake. Then the whole stadium was taken care of J. Karjalainen Heroes.

Had I fallen into a skit parodying the Life for a Child concert? Kola-Ollia to quote, it was quite acidic.

Lovely the unique Coldsinki week also started to attract acids. The audience for the four concerts reached a record 178,000. According to the organizer, more stadium concerts would have sold out. Even though we “kept” it down to four – which is Coldplay’s maximum on the current summer tour – the record will hardly be broken in Finland for a moment.

The group took saunas in Löyly, swam in the sea and met locals diligently. Martin and his wife Dakota Johnson spent a summer day in the city, according to Seiska, “like ordinary people”. The band’s music video was shot at night on Yrjönkaku in front of the band’s hotel.

I bumped into beanie Chris and Dakota myself in town. I said hello. After all, I had visited the band in the village 18 years ago for work. Old acquaintance!

Band has done for Finland in twenty years oharis one after the other. Now I decided to take back the damage and watch all four concerts.

The gigs were largely copies of each other, which made the beginning even in the serial fire of wow tilpehör remotely numbing. However, small tonal differences were found.

Martin clearly relaxed, calmed down and sharpened up as the gig week progressed. The mood in the audience was the best on Sunday, which was the first sold-out concert.

As expected, the light show was seen most beautifully up the rear arch. The power of the performance and the music roared best at the permanno, where the going reached a subdued Finnish giant disco.

Saturday and Tuesday’s song lists were boringly identical. We heard on Sunday and Wednesday God Put a Smile Upon Your Face (Wednesday’s version was great) Charlie Brown’s in exchange for. In a fan duet Everglow’s there is a call on Sunday Magicon Wednesday Don’t Panic.

At Tuesday’s concert, I couldn’t take my eyes off the air violin Viva la Vida and guitar Yellow’s during the sign language interpreter’s great performance.

On Tuesday, the band took a break My Universe -song when Martin noticed that the fan was not feeling well. Apparently, as a relief, the band performed a clip of Fröbel’s blocks Jump songthen had to pick up the pace and crashed of A Sky Full of Stars accelerated through. Even though the noise permit was set to twelve, the band seemed to have a need to get away from the side.

The cheeky color and flash of the show raised the thought: what if Coldplay had performed as stripped down as Bruce Springsteen a couple of weeks earlier. Would the audience have succumbed to boredom and dopamine deficiency? Is this the concert future of social media?

The closing concert the aftertaste hit like festival melancholy. The thought of the return to everyday life of the world’s most beautiful stadium, which had turned into a communal sea of ​​light night after night, felt terrible.

The Coldsinki week made the city much livelier than the normal end of July. The parks and terraces were black with tour shirts.

After the concerts, pink, yellow and white biodegradable confetti butterflies and hearts fluttered along the long sidewalks, lawns and embankments of Töölönlahti. The sight was so moving that I squashed a few butterflies between the protective covers of my cell phone and stuck them on the refrigerator door as a memory.

The concert spectacle was magical and memorable.

HS published more than thirty articles about the band between the beginning of the first gig week and the decision. More if you count mentions.

Finally forum complainers too know what Goldplay and Coldplay are.