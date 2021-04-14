Comment I tried to speculate in the editorial as to why some sciences are more prone to ideological controversy than others – but I failed

Exactivity is not the only measure of science. The subject of research in the humanities is different, more complex, writes Saska Saarikoski, head of HS’s editorial office.

Easter In Helsingin Sanomat (HS 3.4.) the published editorial sparked a heated debate, especially on social media. The article dealt with a professor at the University of Art and Design Helsinki Antti Hassin experiences during the martial years of the 1970s and the dangers of extremism in the university world.

Particular attention was paid to one point: “The farther from the core of science to the social, humanistic and ultimately artistic fields, the less empirical there is in academic competition and the more ideological.”

For some, the expression questioned the value of the social sciences and humanities.

Hesari publishes about a thousand editorials a year. They are often the subject of debate. In this case, the text was read differently than what its original idea was.

I am able to say, because I am the author of this text.

Unfortunately, as the waves of conversation went high, I lay on the bottom of the bed semi-unconscious in a 39-degree fever. A coronavirus infection from a family circle had caused a severe disease. Therefore, I will only be able to return to the subject now.

Let’s say clearly: that editorial was not very successful. If a group of smart readers interpret the text differently than intended, there is something wrong with the text.

In this case, too much stuff had been inoculated into the short text. Hassi’s book would have been enough for the subject of the editorial. Methodological differences between disciplines were too big a topic for some short writing.

However, I had just happened to read J. Bronowskin and Bruce Mazlishin classic work The Western Intellectual Tradition, from which the stirring thought had been borrowed.

According to the authors, our confidence in science is related to how much math it uses. “We consider physics to be a real science, but chemistry already has a less official cookbook smell. And as we advance first into biology, then into economics, and finally into the social sciences, we realize that we are slipping further and further away from science. We feel like it because more and more of the arguments are based on words and words are symbols that can’t be used without shades and different meanings. ”

So that was what I was aiming for: the more room for interpretation, the more room for disagreement, even for ideological ones.

Is classic book argument right? Not necessarily. At least the issue can be viewed from different angles. Exactivity is not the only measure of science. The humanities are different because their subject of study is different, more complex.

They also use numbers (for example, the analysis of data masses has become more common in the social sciences), but fortunately the whole diversity of human life can never be truncated to Numbers.

We need natural sciences so that bridges don’t collapse, but we need human sciences to prevent people from collapsing.

If you want to know, for example, how young men are doing, you should ask a researcher Tommi from Hoikkalawho has spent so much time with young people that he is still 68 years old when he retires like the powerless Viikari. Such is called participatory and empathetic research.

I tried thus speculating as to why some sciences are more prone to ideological controversy than others. However, the text was read as a kind of general judgment.

The reaction fervor was a shock to me, I have tried to explain myself.

Perhaps the reason can be found in the fact that part of the university population seems to be in a constant state of alert around them because of the anti-scientific sensation they perceive. With the help of Google, we have all become experts: epidemiologists, constitutional lawyers, gender researchers, or otherwise just besserwissers. There is also malicious expert hatred associated with constructive criticism.

The situation is contradictory. In the midst of crises and change, the need for truth-based and researched information is growing. At the same time, universities are being called into question even more severely. In such a situation, enemies can easily be seen even in friends and even a small loose sentence can feel like a threatening attack.

That’s probably what happens when reading the Easter editorial.