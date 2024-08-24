Comment | I squatted younger people at nasujai, and only now do I understand why

Comment|Overshoots are easy in Nasujains. I got over it myself, and only now do I understand why, writes HS city reporter Pipsa Sinkko-Westerholm.

An egg to the head, sour milk to the neck, pooping in dog food and so on.

I remember my nasujas, or lampreys, like it was yesterday.

In the 1990s, lampreys included not only pigging, but also a lot of grooving.

Next up In 2018, hardened by the experience, we made it even worse: we rotted herrings, made garlic water in spray bottles and fetched spoiled milk products at the flea market.

It was easy to commit excesses: since we too had been subjected, we wanted to do even worse to the new skins.

The use of power in a situation of humiliation felt great in a head drunk on a high.

I can and I can do this. And when one did something, the other made it worse. The crowd pressure made even the hesitant people join in on the banter.

Now I understand how easily nasujas get out of hand.

It was too much for us.

Of all the mood wasn’t fun then either.

The spoiling of the clothes was annoying and the smell of soured milk could not be removed from the hair even after washing. The barking could have hit too sensitive a spot, such as the appearance. Appellants were considered losers.

After us, keeping lampreys in our school was strictly forbidden. In the high schools of the capital region, however, the tradition has carried on for decades.

Every year, somewhere, the boundaries are violated too violently and people are forced to stay overnight. The result is bruises, eye infections and a bad mood.

This year, at least, it went over Espoo’s Matinkylän at high school nasu parties, where first-graders, among other things, were ordered into sex positions, shot with vinegar water and hit with nettles.

What would be the best way to get rid of old-fashioned pigging out once and for all?

With kitchen psychology to understand holding nasujais.

It’s about the welcome party for new students, a rite of passage that connects newcomers to their own community.

In other transition rites, the ritual often includes something disgusting, such as drinking bloody reindeer milk while blindfolded in Lapland’s baptism or, as an extreme example, genital mutilation during circumcisions.

High school students are still children or at least childlike. Youth includes finding your own boundaries and also breaking them.

However, it is time to give up the old-fashioned nose tradition. They no longer fit into the current ecological and sensitive world view.

Model you can take, for example, Kallio’s high school, where a welcome party for first year students has been organized for a long time.

The school according to the students nasujais lose their meaning when the parties for first graders have already been held during the school day.