Comment | I realized that I'm stupid when it comes to the village

27-year-old journalist Oona Laine realized that she has not adopted the norms of the village culture. It made him sad.

Researchers they confirmed it for me: I'm stupid.

Specifically, they said that a decent guest brings something. In the published this morning The one I interviewed in the HS story experts state that the protocol-compliant host, on the other hand, makes the coffee and preferably offers food as well.

I don't recognize myself from the descriptions.

I have often returned to the village empty-handed. There are few times when my guests have been waited on by a table sagging on their backs.

It could be that I am a rotted piston of modern times. Or the reason might be in my generation, which has a different attitude to village visits.

Even the experts estimate that there are differences between the sexes: the youth do not necessarily take the same strict approach to bringing things as the previous generations.

Area get it wrong: I love to eat in company. I don't know anything better than sitting for hours over food gossiping.

But instead of having the host of the evening guess what's on offer, me and my friends tend to stop by the store together. Put the things to be cooked in the basket and balance the amount at the end for everyone to pay.

More and more often, we also order food through the courier service.

65-year-old food culture researcher Maarit Knuuttila admits that he cannot imagine a similar pastime among his own friends.

“I'm a person with a laundry-resistant wine closet,” Knuuttila laughs. That is, a person who always has an emergency supply in his closet for guests.

From Knuuttila it's interesting to see if my lifestyle changes as I get older.

“Or will the Wolt driver come to the door even when you are 40 years old. So what if the alcohol is released? Shall we also order it for dinner together?” he envisioned.

Working together (and ordering) undoubtedly has its advantages, Knuuttila states. Food is cooked together, expenses are shared.

On the other hand, all tension disappears:

“After all, it's tickling to go to the village and have to pick apricots, what the farmer has come up with this time”, he sums up.

Knuuttila is absolutely right. Steaming takeaway cardboard boxes do not come with a single surprise. It's easy, it's fair – and it makes for a really boring life.

Couple of weeks then my friend came to my place for evening tea. Under his arm he had the fresh, warm, glowing sourdough bread he had promised.

The sight still made me startled, almost moved. He had faked it to a fire.

The bread was like a hug from someone you've missed for a long time. Or like a granny simulator.

I have never had to leave the same friend with a dry mouth from mixed juice or a stomach without pastries. He is without a doubt the strange bird in my circle, whom I admire and wonder about.

Once I also decided to surprise one of my friends with flowers. It was such an extraordinary solution that I made it social media video. It became a hit, which maybe says something about our generation.

Maybe you should do that a little more often. And taking a model from my friend who bakes bread.

The author is the editor of Helsig Sanomi's lifestyle editorial.