Comment | I hope the puck bosses were there – the Latvians showed what kind of carnival could have been experienced

From the point of view of the tournament organizers, it is embarrassing that the hockey frenzy raged in the Nokia Arena after Finland had already been eliminated from the tournament.

27.5. 21:10

Church people the expenses ended and the puck party began. Such was the situation in Tampere on Saturday.

For two weeks, the atmosphere in the Nokia Arena was like a church, but the World Hockey Championships came to life at the last possible moment. It was taken care of by thousands of Latvians, who arrived with an emergency alert to cheer on their own in honor of the historic achievement.

In the middle of the storm of shouts from the Latvians, the hairs inevitably stood up. This is what the World Cup is at its best.

Already It was wild outside the Nokia Arena on Saturday afternoon. The charge was discharged with force inside the hall. The semi-final was full of wild drumming, Latvian shouts and rhythmic clapping. Whistling concerts could be felt in the furniture and hurt the ears.

The Latvians screamed after each attack as if they had won the world championship. What kind of trouble could gold ever cause?

Latvia doesn’t have a medal, but the fans have been top notch from tournament to tournament. They still didn’t get the golden award, as Canada won 4–2 in the semifinals. The sensation dried up only in the last decade.

In the second set, it looked good for Latvia. The team then led 2–1.

Latvia’s finals dream crumbled in the end. Anna Kulbergs sought comfort from her husband Andris Kulbergs’ arm after the loss.

Wild the guess is that these fans were not gathered together by asking the supporters of the local clubs if they would be interested in fan activities for the national team.

This is what it sounds like when the Nokia Arena is filled with real supporters and not corporate guests. You can also notice the difference in your own behavior: you have to blink the media cube significantly less when you are surrounded by color, sound and life.

Latvians were not called out by pressing a button. They knew how to create the atmosphere all by themselves. Even Cha Cha Cha came to life harder than ever before in the tournament.

Finally, on Saturday, the races ignited all the way to the top row.

The fans the support brought carried Latvia in the trough. The team was by no means an opponent, but played until the end for a place in the finals. The mental cast only struck with the superiority of two players, which should have been able to be exploited. That’s the goal, so…

For a long time it seemed that the shouting storm formed a sound barrier for the Latvian goal that could not be pierced with the puck. And the atmosphere didn’t die down even after Canada’s goals.

Finns From the point of view of the race organizers, it is of course embarrassing that this riot raged after Finland had already dropped out of the race and thanks to foreign fans. It’s good to hope that the puck pumps were somewhere in the Nokia arena to witness the Latvian charm. This could have been available for two weeks already.

Of course, the organizers didn’t shut the mouth of any supporter, but the ticket prices decided what kind of fans were wanted there. The Ice Hockey Federation made its choice: the lure of money was too great again.

Finland was not even supposed to organize this tournament in the first place. When the games fell into the laps unexpectedly as a continuation of the crackers of a year ago, the Ice Hockey Federation could have conjured up the two-week carnival completely on the terms of the fans. Of course, that would have required pinching the financial profit. One would have thought that they could afford it after last year’s almost 14 million euros in profits.

However, even the last ones had to be squeezed out of the dairy cow. Finland’s matches tasted like foie gras balls. Latvia’s semi-final was gritty and well-marinated grilled food that no one could help but like.

Juhani from Tammi quoting, you could ask whether those present liked the atmosphere or whether ticket prices will be raised again in the next games.