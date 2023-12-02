Comment | I found a novel that is like a precision product refined to its peak as a lifeline for the book market

Courtship and ambition combine in Aslak Nore’s first Finnish translation.

I arguethat Norwegian Aslak Noren in the novel Cemetery of the Sea everything falls into place. It is like a precision product refined to its peak as a lifeline for the struggling book market. Even one that both the author and the publisher can be proud of.

Yes, it is possible to combine courtship and ambition. Even a picky eater like me was completely enthralled by the family saga, thriller and historical report.

At the end, though, the central gambler of a different story jumps from one side to the other in the spirit of needless breezy suspense entertainment. But what about the little ones. The pages turned as if by themselves.

detective stories too Aslak Nore (b. 1978) has done, but his first Finnish translation also offers other than thumb-sucked stuff. In a central position is the destruction of the liner Prinsesse Ragnhild, which exploded on the Hurtigruten route near Lofoten on October 23, 1940. Hundreds of civilians and German occupiers died.

Why was the assassination claimed as an accident long after the war? And what is the country that secretly carries out its dirty killings with unofficial parties even today in the name of fighting terrorism and patriotism, as the novel about its poor Norway shows.

Except the writer Nore – who won the Nordic Council’s literature prize in 1978 Kjartan Fløgstad son – is a former soldier of the Norwegian elite forces who served in Bosnia and worked as a journalist in the Middle East and Afghanistan, among other places, so rumors about covert operations do not come out of nowhere.

Different time levels In the cemetery of the sea is tied together by the question of which individual chooses as a guideline, loyalty or truth.

So do you serve your family, kindred and country, even if the beautiful obedience in itself requires slipping into wrongdoing?

In Norway, 60,000 paying customers have taken hold of the stills of the work, and its rights have been sold to 17 countries.

The perfect product is completed by the number 1 found on the cover of the Finnish institution. So the saga is completed, and you can already find that in the catalog of the Aschehoug publishing house: Ingen skal drukne. What we see in the signs of illicit love and dangerous political trends continues.

I’m ready.

