Comment | Humiliated HIFK has two options – the wrong choice will take the giant club deep

There is not the slightest sign that after three seasons of toddling, head coach Ville Peltonen would suddenly be able to reverse HIFK's course, writes Teemu Suvinen.

Helsinki IFK is on summer vacation again far too early.

Fans are exceptionally frustrated. The famous and experienced HIFK had to go far, everything was laid out for it.

Throughout the winter, they talked about how the team from Helsinki was built for the real games of spring. Star center Jori Lehteräki too announced that the experienced team does not want to start the regular season games.

Result? In the quarterfinals, Pelicans ran into HIFK's summer vacation in a thriller series with match wins 4–3.

HIFK rose from a 0–3 loss position honorably until the deadlock. The well-deserved team showed character.

Of the brave despite the struggle, it is now necessary to look at the big picture around HIFK. The Helsinki team's season as a whole was a shocking disappointment. Sixth place in the regular season and elimination in the quarterfinals are completely below expectations.

During Peltonen's three seasons, HIFK has only made it to the semi-finals once.

Although HIFK managed to grab three wins from the Pelicans with their backs against the wall, the team was disciplined especially at the beginning of the match series by the same problems that plagued it throughout the regular season and have plagued Peltonen's entire head coach season.

The biggest problems were in the offensive game, which was weak compared to the top teams in the league.

The attacks by the people of Helsinki were mostly clueless. It seemed that the puck skills of the defenders ran out.

Tony Sundin the injury at the beginning of the match series was a bad blow, but Sund's absence should not have completely paralyzed the opening game of the Helsinki team.

Sports director Tobias Salmelainen built a wild million dollar team for Peltose this season, but if there are any shortcomings in the composition, then the defense could have had more puck skills.

Of course, Peltonen could have gotten more out of the current group too, if his playing style was more versatile.

HOW TO PLAY there are many things that tell about the shortcomings. HIFK's defenders were in trouble under pressure and had to spill the puck. If HIFK was allowed to start in peace, the end result of the delayed start was usually a weak end puck.

HIFK's attacking in the attacking area was also one-sided. During the series, the red shirts occasionally created apparent pressure and long offensive mills, but breaking into the actual goal posts was modest.

In the SM league, you can no longer manage with a tactic where the players compulsively stay in their own lanes, like in the Stiga stick game.

When HIFK fell asleep even in the defensive game of the defensive zone, which relied on the very basics, the Pelicans were able to run away with three wins in the first matches.

Inefficiency, coercion, lack of relaxation and laziness plagued the people of Helsinki to the point of boredom this season as well.

HIFK did catch fire against Pelicans at times, and experienced players Lehterän and Niko Hovinen led the way. However, when viewed from a wider perspective, the Nordis were far too often seen as an anemic home team this season as well.

Top professionals who earn hundreds of thousands are responsible for their performance, but the eye turns first and foremost in Peltonen's direction. He didn't get anywhere near the maximum contribution from his team.

SPORTS DIRECTOR Salmelainen's seventh season at the head of the Helsinki club ended. During that time, HIFK has not reached any final place.

Even the rankings in the regular season speak harshly of failure: 5, 6, 6, 2, 5, 6, 6. Only once during Salmelainen's tenure has HIFK placed in the top four in the regular season, and even then the results were measured by point average because of the corona. HIFK played fewer matches than the others.

Every spring, Salmelainen has had to answer questions about what went wrong this season.

The sports director has looked for and found explanations from anywhere: corona, injuries, unfinished process and so on. Of course, Salmelainen has also admitted that he made mistakes in assembling the team in previous seasons.

“ The head coach choices of Salmelainen's period have also been strange.

For this season, everything had to be more than okay.

“Ville and I have spent two years building the framework and analyzing what success requires. We believe that with these pieces that we have added, we will be able to strengthen the areas that can take us to the end”, Salmelainen told Jatkoaja last summer.

However, the championship was very far away.

The teams built by Salmelainen have often had flaws, even though big name players have stepped in year after year.

During the last couple of seasons, for example, people wondered why Salmelainen didn't get a quality first keeper, even though he signed too many forwards. In the spring of 2022, HIFK fell into the goalie game, when Niilo Halonenhad to bear too much responsibility by Michael Garteig injured.

The head coach choices of Salmelainen's period have also been strange. Jarno Pikkarainen later proved his level as a qualified league coach, but he still had no evidence when he became HIFK's head coach in January 2019.

Under Pikkarainen's leadership, HIFK achieved only one bronze medal, and he cannot be counted among Finland's brightest coaching names.

Peltonen also arrived at HIFK with thin screens after working only for a short time as head coach in Switzerland.

With the resources of a well-to-do big club, the red shirts should be coached year after year by one of the absolute best coaches in Finland – not an unwatchable card.

During Salmelainen's tenure, HIFK's identity has been lost. The team has not developed a clear strength or a personal and recognizable way of playing.

There hasn't been any information about Brandilätkä. This could certainly be accepted by the fans if the club was successful year after year. Now they are tired of gray nothingness.

“ Peltonen HIFK has been able to play excellent hockey at times, but these episodes have lasted for one round, one match or at most a month or two.

What what happens next?

Peltonen, who received an extension, is a diligent and unyielding coach who clearly cares a lot about HIFK. He was able to breathe new life and faith into a team that already seemed beaten, which is a worthy work sample.

However, there is not the slightest sign that, after three seasons of being a toddler, he would suddenly be able to change the course of the people of Helsinki, amid enormous pressure and criticism.

For this season, Peltonen's coaching team was joined by a game expert who worked as an assistant coach in Tappara and Ilves. Marko Ojanen, but even his inclusion did not promote HIFK's playing.

The means are running out. Peltonen HIFK has been able to play excellent hockey at times, but these episodes have lasted for one round, one match or at most a month or two.

The tendon of the people of Helsinki was broken an awful lot of times this season as well.

Ville Peltonen's time as IFK coach has been difficult.

at HIFK now there are two options. They can either continue to lie to themselves and claim that things have been handled excellently under the leadership of Salmelainen and Peltonen, but the result just goes around the team due to various reasons.

Salmelainen and Peltonen can also refer to the Pelicans series' brave fight and say that it was down to the little ones again. Coming to this conclusion would be short-sighted and even dangerous for the club management, because things would not change.

Another option is to admit that the big club has now wasted many years wallowing in mediocrity.

After this conclusion, the organization could be properly ventilated. At that point, the position of not only the head coach but also the sports director should be critically examined.

HIFK fans have already lost their faith in the sports management formed by Salmelainen and Peltonen. If HIFK chooses the first of the options and continues with the familiar line, the club is in danger of sinking even deeper into the pit.