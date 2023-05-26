It would have been difficult for Honga to refuse the million pot offered to it, and it couldn’t. Now Honka is paying the price in missing goals, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

The betting league FC Honka is an example of how successful recruitment produces results at best, but also problems at the same time. Honka roared after last season Rui Modesto to AIK and under the season Agon Sadiku to Rosenborg, Norway. The strikers who scored a total of 21 goals last season left, and it shows this season.

Honka received one million euros from the two transfers, and more money is promised as bonuses later. It would have been difficult for Honga to refuse the million pot, and it couldn’t. Now Honka is paying the price in missing goals.

The jackpot was a nice reminder for the owner of Esport Honga Färid to Ainetdinthat the money invested in the league team can sometimes come back.

A 20-year-old Colombian striker replaced Agon Sadiku Juan Alegría. Alegría may have potential, but so far it hasn’t turned into results in his short professional career. In ten early season matches, Alegría has scored only one goal.

In his first Honka period in 2020–2021, Alegría scored two goals in the Veikkausliiga. After that he was sold to Glasgow Rangers, where he didn’t get to play at all. In Scotland’s third tier, Alegría scored six goals in 16 matches. Ahead was a return to Tapiola’s springboard.

FC Hongan head coach Vesa Vasara answered in the negative when asked if he is satisfied with the performances of his forwards in the preseason.

“We have scoring opportunities, but we need to make cooperation clearer. Then there are also places where a goal should be scored,” Vasara said.

It doesn’t matter how good the goal score of the goal posts created by Honga is, if the attackers can’t get the ball in even from good spots.