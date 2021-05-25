Comment Hockey mighty Canada is going gas bottom towards the wall – and not necessarily even four wins straight to save it

Canada has never started the World Cup as weakly, writes HS sports journalist Heikki Miettinen.

Plight is a mild word to describe Canada’s position in the World Hockey Tournament.

Canada has never been left out of the semi-finals, but now it’s starting to look even more likely.

In the sequel to the Moscow World Cup in 1979, Canada lost three games in a row. Then the world was different. Hockey was dominated by the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia and Sweden. Finland was always one of the most hopeful medium-sized challengers.

It is previously unheard of for Canada to lose their first three matches. This has never happened before. Now it happened when Canada lost to Germany on Monday night 1-3.

Canada has four matches left and looks bad. Canada has a maximum score of only 12 and may not be able to continue with that number. And to reach that balance, Canada must win Finland in the last match of the first series next Tuesday.

And Canada, of course, should not lose a point before that.

Easy neither does the Lion. It would be very dangerous to leave the playoffs and the semifinals to the Canada match. If that happened, there would be at least a thousand volts of tension in the match.

Two years ago, Group A of the World Championships in Bratislava survived with 14 points. In Group B, it was easier as Switzerland progressed as the bar swung by 12 points.

In the Danish Games 2018, Switzerland went on again with 12 points, but in the B-block won by Finland, 13 points were required from Latvia.

Tournaments vary, but in Latvia, the Canadian game has remained just as stuck all the time.

In Canada, there are still Norway, Kazakhstan, Italy and last of all the Lions.

No matter which way you look at the Canadian route, the path doesn’t seem easy. Against Norway, the first three-point pot could come off, but Kazakhstan is showing off its canines and refusing to give up points to anyone.

The greatness of hockey is throwing gas at the bottom towards the weakest World Championship in its history, and it may not be that even a four-win straight will save it if the matches cross in the block appropriately.