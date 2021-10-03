Comment HJK’s grip flung from the championship – head coach Koskela puts the situation at the peak of fatigue

Based on Sunday, one could say that the championship will travel to Kuopio. The championship fight may culminate in the last round in Kuopio, but right now it doesn’t look like it, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

HJK suffered his third consecutive home loss in the Veikkausliiga on Sunday, when he lost to SJK by 2-3 goals.

This episode is now becoming HJK’s Turma in the same way as in the 2015 season HJK’s grip on the championship battle flared in the same weeks of autumn.

Based on Sunday, one could say that the championship will travel to Kuopio. The championship battle may, of course, culminate in the last round in Kuopio, but right now it doesn’t look like it.

How has this come about? The place for the final analysis is at the end of the season, but in the last four matches, HJK has been ineffective, tired and injured. Lucas Lingman played until 55 minutes on Sunday, after which HJK’s game deteriorated.

“It goes without saying that we are tired at the moment. When we’re tired, we don’t do the basics well enough – what kind of paints, for example, did we miss. This is the end result, ”HJK’s head coach Toni Koskela said.

“I think KuPS is dropping points, but the biggest thing is that we need to do things better ourselves.”

Koskela is no longer allowed to tear the power of his opening players, who may have been played too much. The plight is also self-inflicted.

