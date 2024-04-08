Comment | HJK's arrogance backfired immediately – KuPS's legendary coaches squatted down on the Club's apprentices

On Saturday, HJK did not look ready for the Veikkausliiga match against last season's silver team KuPS. It can be caused by cheating the game process and insufficient preparation, writes sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Champion favorite HJK went into the Veikkausliiga season arrogantly confident, which backfired immediately in the opening match in Kuopio. A 1-3 away loss is a humiliating result, but completely understandable after all the confusion.

What else can you expect if one coach is first agreed to be the head coach, then a deputy head coach is promoted and the coach intended to be the head coach is transferred to the head of the game process to wait for the head coach until he receives the missing coach training.

Even less is a loss of leadership.

Promoted to head coach Ossi Virta has emphasized the importance of the coaching group's cooperation. The other thing is, will the coaching group of HJK ​​now definitely be on the same page?

Coach Ferran Sibilan the sports director who swam to the club Vesa Mäki for some reason organized a program for the team's training season, which didn't include hard training matches.

HJK made the reserve team play a couple of league cup matches during the foreign camp.

in Kuopio we saw the importance of the coaches' experience. KuPS head coach Jani Honkavaara and his main assistant coach Sixten Boström squatted HJK's young apprentices.

At the same time, Honkavaara showed HJK what can be done with the brightest junior prospects. You can give them a lot of responsibility, and you don't have to immediately sell them to foreign academies somewhere.

KuPS had a 17-year-old in its starting line-up in March Matias Siltanenwho played brilliantly.

Siltanen rhythmed the game of KuPS and it seemed as if he had more time than the other players. Of course, the youngster was helped by the captain who played next to him Petteri Pennanen.

KuPS the style of play caused difficulties for HJK. KuPS built the game with a 2–2–4–2 formation, where the wing packs kept the width and the wing attackers came in the middle.

When KuPS's second winger stayed a little lower, a box-midfield was formed in the center of KuPS's game in the same way as Ralph Hasenhuettl and Jesse Marsch used in the Premier League.

When HJK kept their 4–3–3 defensive formation narrow, KuPS fell behind the wing packs Saku Savolainen and Clinton to Antw a lot of space. In the first half hour, KuPS won the scoring attempts 5–1. HJK changed the grouping at the hour mark, but it didn't improve the game.

HJK's press and quarterbacking didn't work. It's as if the Club hadn't studied KuPS's playing at all.

HJK watched passively as KuPS scored two goals, first from corner kicks. Then, in the 3–0 goal, HJK's players reacted late to the movements of KuPS's players. About half an hour before the end, the game was over.

On Thursday, HJK has enormous pressure on its neck when it meets FC Lahti in its home opener. There must not be another loss once and for all.

The last time HJK lost its first two league matches of the season was in 2006.

If that were to happen now, it would further strengthen the perception that completely wrong coach recruitments were made last year.