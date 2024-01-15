Comment | HJK spoke from black to white – Vesa Mäki got a washer from HJK, which was denied to him elsewhere

HJK's season has started with mixed signs. Despite that, CEO Aki Riihilahti trusts his new sports director and coaching team.

15.1. 15:52 | Updated 15.1. 19:36

HJK's Monday's press conference was a kind of master class in explanation.

What else could it have been after the club has embarrassingly had to change its head coach for the second time in two months?

On Monday, the sports director Vesa Mäki first told how such a perception had arisen in HJK that the head coach was appointed two months ago Ferran Sibila could participate in the Uefa Pro course in Sweden.

Mäki said that he had received information from Sibila and elsewhere that he would be able to attend the course. Mäki admitted that he made a mistake when he did not check the matter in Sweden himself.

CEO of HJK ​​oy Aki Riihilahti clenched his jaw tightly at the opportunity.

Sibyl didn't make it to the course, and it resulted in an embarrassing series of events when the matter became public and HJK had to change at the beginning of January Ossi Virran as head coach. Virra has the license required for a Veikkausliiga head coach.

Riihilahti recruited Mäki quite hastily last summer. He has no choice but to hope that Mäe, who previously worked as a technical director at Inter, will succeed at the Club. People inside the club tell how Mäki has messed things up.

Mäki himself said on Monday that he was surprised by how it was written in the media that during his first four months everything has gone badly. So what has gone well? Screens are still missing.

“ It is by no means a matter announced in the church that Sibila would be able to attend the Balloliitto course.

Riihilahti said on Monday that he trusts Mäke and the coaching team. He emphasized that HJK has not lost a single tender for players in Finland.

Despite that – for some reason – the players that HJK is looking for have ended up in rival clubs.

It was Is Mäki really the best option for HJK's director of sports?

According to two different sources, Mäki was available as the sporting director of Kuopio Palloseura after he had to leave Turku Inter. KuPS stated that the person from Turku is not suitable for the job.

Mäki tells things to himself in the best light. As an example, let's mention how he said in HJK's press release in September that he had worked at Inter as CEO. The then CEO of the Alfons Håkans companies that owned Inter Joakim Håkans according to Mäki's statement is not true.

“Mäki was not the managing director at Inter and did not act under the responsibility of the managing director. We decided it would be better for him to continue elsewhere. In cooperation, we concluded the contract”, says Joakim Håkans.

Next, Mäki tries to find a Uefa Pro course for Sibila, so that Sibila can be at HJK as a head coach.

It is somewhat ironic that in Finland Sibila's application to be admitted to the Uefa Pro course is considered as a second selector by the Finnish Football Association Toni Korkeakunnasto whom Mäki informed in October that his tenure as head coach of HJK ​​would not be extended.

It is by no means a matter announced in the church that Sibila would be able to attend the Balloliitto course. Applicants in a similar situation have not been able to get into the course on the first attempt.