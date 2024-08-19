Comment | HJK lost its old soul

Comment|Aito Klubilainen plays with all his heart for the logo, not for himself, writes Janne Kosunen.

For decades Those who have seen HJK up close are used to playful waves.

The bigger question is where is the old soul of the club? Success comes steadily, but HJK is no longer the Club you remember from the old days.

Instead of seeing a suitably arrogant Club on the field that shakes the opponents by its very nature, there are 11 very good football players on the pitch, dressed in HJK’s shirt.

Here, we are not shouting for our own Stadion breeders, but talking about the ultimate attitude. Aito Klubilainen plays with all his heart for the logo, not for himself – whatever his background.

Some see HJK as an intermediate station, a glittering stepping stone towards leagues more prestigious than Veikkausliiga. Michaelian-oriented Top Middle is a successful example. The fast Savolainen gave HJK a strong contribution and the club will pay a large transfer fee for him.

Understanding club membership has changed over time, but there are also strengths in the current one. The club has a successful image, which it can use to attract good players here to Pohjola’s wigs.

Foreigners know they are coming to a club with a culture of winning. The only option for them in Finland is HJK.

Among the new players, for example, the Estonian national team member Kevor Palumets looks ready for the Club challenge. Top paint group Lee Erwin despite its angularity, is full of iron.

From the reverse side, you can highlight, for example Diogo Tomasin. The national team status topper is a good and strong player, but in the wrong club. His characteristics would fit better in another type of team.

Captain by Lucas Lingman groping performances make you long for the midfield Pasi Rasimus or Aki Riihilahten times.

HJK’s playing looks at the end of the summer as you would think it would look in April-May. It is a fluctuating application, far from complete.

Society has corrected last winter’s bad personnel selection mistakes and at the same time new players are being introduced to the team.

Current head coach doing a good job Toni Korkeakunnas fighting against time.

“One hundred years of control!”, shout HJK supporters in the stadium.

As many as 33 Finnish championships and survival in the group stage of the Eurocups five times support the talk of the Helsinki club’s control.

The hinges of the prize cabinet will not rust this fall either.

HJK achieves its main goal, the Veikkausliiga championship, because it clearly has the most room for improvement among the league’s top teams.

However, the championship does not come off just by putting on the HJK shirt.